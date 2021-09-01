CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd finalizes coaching staff — with a notable name missing

By SportsDay Staff
Dallas News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewly hired Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has officially finalized his coaching staff, but a fan-favorite isn’t on the list. Not yet, at least. Per a release, the Mavericks named Igor Kokoskov, Sean Sweeney, Jared Dudley, Greg St. Jean, Kristi Toliver, Darrell Armstrong, Peter Patton, as God Shammgod as assistant coaches. J.J. Barea, who won an NBA championship with Dallas in 2011 and worked with the franchise during this year’s summer league, was absent.

