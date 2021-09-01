CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Deadliest Catch’ Captain Johnathan Hillstrand Isn’t Sure Why He Returned to Show

By Jon D. B.
 8 days ago
“You couldn’t give me enough money to go out with Wild Bill.” So why, exactly, did Captain Johnathan Hillstrand return to Deadliest Catch?. It’s beyond a fair question. Captain Hillstrand, formerly of the iconic Time Bandit, left the wildly popular Discovery series in 2017. But as we know, he’s back. Sans Time Bandit, however.

