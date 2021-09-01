‘Deadliest Catch’ Captain Johnathan Hillstrand Isn’t Sure Why He Returned to Show

‘Deadliest Catch’ star Captain Bill Wichrwoski has been venturing through tumultuous waters aboard the Summer Bay for several seasons now. However, Season 17 of “Deadliest Catch” brought its fair share of close calls to the boat. One of the most notable moments was when the crew found a hole in the void of the boat. During the final episode of the show, Wichrowski and his crew secured 165,000 pounds of wild cod before they returned to dock. However, while getting ready to anchor, Wichrowski heard an alarm coming from the Summer Bay’s forward bilge. A deckhand went to investigate and discovered the situation was pretty severe. The crew discovered a huge hole in the void of the ship that was quickly filling up with water. The void is technically a negative space in the ship. However, it plays an important role in keeping the boat afloat. So, when it fills with water, the ship can sink pretty quickly.