Flood Warning issued for Tangipahoa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 20:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Tangipahoa The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Warning for Eastern St. Helena Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Pearl River County in southern Mississippi Southeastern Pike County in southern Mississippi Southern Walthall County in southern Mississippi * Until 900 AM CDT Wednesday. * At 946 PM CDT, Ongoing flooding due to heavy rain and surge. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Bogalusa, Franklinton, Amite, Amite City, Kentwood, Independence, Varnado, Roseland, Folsom, Sun, Osyka, Enon, Wilmer, Mount Herman, Tangipahoa and Angie.