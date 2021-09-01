Riverside County becomes county with the 2nd highest COVID hospitalizations in California

Hospitalizations and ICU data

Over the past 24 hours, Riverside County reported 3 additional COVID-related hospitalizations. The county now has a total of 664 hospitalizations.

The last time Riverside County this many COVID-related hospitalizations was February 12, 2021.

Riverside County now has the second most COVID-related hospitalizations in California, surpassing San Diego County (653). Only Los Angeles County has more hospitalizations with 1,699.

The county reported 6 additional patients admitted into the ICU due to COVID. The total number of patients in the ICU is 146.

Last week, Riverside County health officials discussed the the hospitalization data by vaccination status over the past month, showing around 90% of COVID-19 hospitalizations are from unvaccinated residents.

Last Tuesday, Eisenhower Health released its own data breaking down its COVID patients by vaccination status.

NEW CASES

Over the past 24 hours, Riverside County reported 1,207 new coronavirus cases. This brings the total number of cases up to 336,053.

The case rate per 100K fell today, going from 36 on Monday to 35 on Tuesday. The case rate was at 16.9 at the start of the month.

The county's positivity rate has fallen every week day since Aug. 20, however today it remained at 10.6%. At the start of the month it is was at 8.9%.

More Details: Unvaccinated individuals ‘120 times more likely to die from COVID’ than vaccinated, per new RivCo data analysis

Deaths and Recoveries

Riverside County reported 0 additional COVID-19 deaths over the weekend. The county has a total to 4,719 COVID deaths.

The county reported 2,446 recoveries over the weekend. There are a total of 322,339 recoveries in the county.

Vaccination Data

According to the county, 1,312,909 residents, or 62.4% of the eligible population, are partially or fully vaccinated.

A total of 1,129,449 residents, or 53.7%, are fully vaccinated.

Booster shots are available at Riverside County's mobile clinics for those who are immunocompromised.

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine .

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 08/30/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 771

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 732



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 359

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 343

(Note: Does not county towards the valley's total)





· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 7,878

Deaths: 114

Recoveries: 7,579



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 8,293

Deaths: 97

Recovered: 8,111



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 395

Deaths: 16

Recovered: 363



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,702

Deaths: 77

Recovered: 4,504



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 301

Deaths: 25

Recovered: 266



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 972

Deaths: 20

Recovered: 931



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 222

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 212



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 13,424

Deaths: 228

Recoveries: 12,949



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,931

Deaths: 61

Recovered: 3,764



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,161

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 1,131



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 365

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 363



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 929

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 910



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 4,571

Deaths: 122

Recovered: 4,315



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,402

Deaths: 131

Recovered: 4,150



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,278

Deaths: 51

Recovered: 1,185



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 251

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 239



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 496

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 484



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,150

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 1,123



· County Jails

There are 984 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 958 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,490 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,479 recoveries.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coronavirus updates.

