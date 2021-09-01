CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County becomes county with the 2nd highest COVID hospitalizations in California

By Jesus Reyes
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xyU98_0biv7DQW00

Hospitalizations and ICU data

Over the past 24 hours, Riverside County reported 3 additional COVID-related hospitalizations. The county now has a total of 664 hospitalizations.

The last time Riverside County this many COVID-related hospitalizations was February 12, 2021.

Riverside County now has the second most COVID-related hospitalizations in California, surpassing San Diego County (653). Only Los Angeles County has more hospitalizations with 1,699.

The county reported 6 additional patients admitted into the ICU due to COVID. The total number of patients in the ICU is 146.

Last week, Riverside County health officials discussed the the hospitalization data by vaccination status over the past month, showing around 90% of COVID-19 hospitalizations are from unvaccinated residents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NOUl8_0biv7DQW00

Last Tuesday, Eisenhower Health released its own data breaking down its COVID patients by vaccination status.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kI9tO_0biv7DQW00

NEW CASES

Over the past 24 hours, Riverside County reported 1,207 new coronavirus cases. This brings the total number of cases up to 336,053.

The case rate per 100K fell today, going from 36 on Monday to 35 on Tuesday. The case rate was at 16.9 at the start of the month.

The county's positivity rate has fallen every week day since Aug. 20, however today it remained at 10.6%. At the start of the month it is was at 8.9%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36GgPH_0biv7DQW00

More Details: Unvaccinated individuals ‘120 times more likely to die from COVID’ than vaccinated, per new RivCo data analysis

Deaths and Recoveries

Riverside County reported 0 additional COVID-19 deaths over the weekend. The county has a total to 4,719 COVID deaths.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t55q6_0biv7DQW00

The county reported 2,446 recoveries over the weekend. There are a total of 322,339 recoveries in the county.

Vaccination Data

According to the county, 1,312,909 residents, or 62.4% of the eligible population, are partially or fully vaccinated.

A total of 1,129,449 residents, or 53.7%, are fully vaccinated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Egk4m_0biv7DQW00

Booster shots are available at Riverside County's mobile clinics for those who are immunocompromised.

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine .

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 08/30/21)

· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 771
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 732

· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 359
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 343
(Note: Does not county towards the valley's total)


· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 7,878
Deaths: 114
Recoveries: 7,579

· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 8,293
Deaths: 97
Recovered: 8,111

· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 395
Deaths: 16
Recovered: 363

· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,702
Deaths: 77
Recovered: 4,504

· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 301
Deaths: 25
Recovered: 266

· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 972
Deaths: 20
Recovered: 931

· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 222
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 212

· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 13,424
Deaths: 228
Recoveries: 12,949

· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 3,931
Deaths: 61
Recovered: 3,764

· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,161
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 1,131

· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 365
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 363

· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 929
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 910

· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 4,571
Deaths: 122
Recovered: 4,315

· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,402
Deaths: 131
Recovered: 4,150

· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,278
Deaths: 51
Recovered: 1,185

· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 251
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 239

· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 496
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 484

· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,150
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 1,123

· County Jails
There are 984 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 958 recoveries.·

· State Jails
There are 5,490 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,479 recoveries.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coronavirus updates.

The post Riverside County becomes county with the 2nd highest COVID hospitalizations in California appeared first on KESQ .

