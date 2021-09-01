Severe Weather Statement issued for Albemarle by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 22:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-31 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Albemarle THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL ALBEMARLE COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 AM EDT for central Virginia.