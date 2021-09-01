CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Cade McNamara, Michigan Wolverines tackle high-scoring neighbors

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oNHPL_0biv6s8k00

The University of Michigan opens its football season against a program with zero success against the Wolverines.

Following a miserable 2020 season, Michigan shuffles into a new season looking for a positive start.

The Wolverines have a 7-0 record against Western Michigan, with the most recent meeting in 2018. They’ll square off at Michigan’s Big House in Ann Arbor on Saturday.

Michigan finished last season with a 2-4 record and had its last three games canceled due to COVID-19 issues.

Sophomore Cade McNamara won a training camp competition for the starting quarterback job. McNamara appeared in four games last season, including a stellar relief effort against Rutgers when he threw for four scores and ran for another in a triple-overtime win.

“He’s ratcheted it up, really, in a lot of different areas,” coach Jim Harbaugh said. “The biggest one is consistency. Consistency of doing his job. Also, call it a talent of really making everyone else around you better. Maybe that is the most important part of being a quarterback.”

The rushing attack is led by Hassan Haskins, who has gained 997 yards and scored 10 touchdowns over the past two seasons. Ronnie Bell and Cornelius Johnson are the top returning wide receivers.

Western Michigan’s offense will test a Michigan defense that struggled to get off the field against any opponent last season.

The Broncos finished 4-2 a year ago playing a Mid-American Conference schedule. Quarterback Kaleb Eleby threw for 1,715 yards and 18 touchdowns, while running back La’Darius Jefferson averaged 5.6 yards per carry and scored five touchdowns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o2U7P_0biv6s8k00
Also Read:
College Football Top 25 Rankings: Alabama still heavy favorite in 2021 after national title

“Offensively, they’re really good at what they do,” Harbaugh said. “They execute really well, at a high level. Quarterback Eleby, really fantastic. When you rank third in the country in pass efficiency, that’s playing really efficient, that’s playing really good football. La’Darius, a fine running back. All the running backs are really. They’re north-south guys, they hit holes fast.”

Western Michigan coach Tim Lester is wary of U-M defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and safety Dax Hill.

“They are an extremely talented team, big, fast and they have one of the best pass rushers in the country, projected to be a top-five pick, so you have to know where he’s at at all times,” Lester said. “They have a safety who in my opinion is one of the best I’ve seen. Obviously, they’re surrounded by a bunch of really good players, but those two I think are special, and so you have to keep an eye on those two and where they are on the field.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

19K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hassan Haskins
Person
Ronnie Bell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Michigan#College Football#American Football#Big House#Rutgers#Broncos#Mid American#Nebraska Cornhuskers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
On3.com

Jim Harbaugh on why Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara is starter

Michigan will start Cade McNamara at quarterback in its season opener against Western Michigan on Saturday, coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed. Many expected this as Harbaugh named him the starter prior to preseason camp. “Cade McNamara is our starter,” Harbaugh said. “He’s shown constant improvement in a lot of different areas....
Ann Arbor, MIwhtc.com

Cade McNamara gets nod as Wolverines starting quarterback against WMU

ANN ARBOR, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Jim Harbaugh says Cade McNamara will be under center this Saturday when the University of Michigan opens its football season. The McNamara officially beat out JJ McCarthy for the starting quarterback job. Harbaugh spoke highly of McNamara’s constant improvement and his consistency throughout camp.
College SportsMaize n Brew

Cade McNamara among first college athletes to be paid in cryptocurrency

The world is evolving swiftly before our very eyes. Innovations in science and technology are a constant, and a new source of decentralized money has emerged in the form of cryptocurrency. Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara is getting in on the cryptocurrency action, becoming one of the first collegiate athletes to...
Ann Arbor, MI247Sports

Matt Weiss breaks down his quarterbacks beyond Cade McNamara

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — We know what the coaching staff thinks about Cade McNamara and why he is qualified to be named the starting quarterback in Michigan's season-opener against Western Michigan. What about the other quarterbacks, though? Specifically J.J. McCarthy and Texas Tech transfer Alan Bowman. It's clear that the...
College SportsPosted by
On3.com

Leadership, competitiveness drives Cade McNamara

Michigan is not expecting Cade McNamara to be someone he is not. The redshirt sophomore was named the Wolverines starter on Monday afternoon by Jim Harbaugh because of what he has shown in the last 10 months. When he took over for Joe Milton late last season, he showed he...
NFL247Sports

Key quotes from Cade McNamara's latest press conference

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Speaking with reporters for the first time all season Monday afternoon, Michigan starting quarterback Cade McNamara discussed the team's progress, newfound energy, coaching changes and plenty more. See key quotes from his press conference below. On what he loves about the team. I love the energy,...
Michigan State247Sports

WATCH: Breaking down McNamara named starter for Michigan

In the video embedded above, 247Sports quickly breaks down the news that Cade McNamara will start for the Wolverines at quarterback in their season opener against Western Michigan on Saturday. Michigan enters the 2021 season with the pressure fully on. The Wolverines were a massively disappointing 2-4 in a shortened...
NFLYardbarker

Harbaugh makes it official, names Cade McNamara starting QB

Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh made it official on Monday, naming Cade McNamara as the starting quarterback to begin the 2021 season. "Cade McNamara is our starting quarterback," said Harbaugh during his media availability on Monday. "He's made constant improvement, he's really ratcheted it up in a lot of different areas. The biggest one is consistency - consistency of doing his job, also - call it a talent of making everybody else around you better. Maybe that is the most important job of a quarterback."
Ann Arbor, MIMichigan Daily

In season-opener, McNamara performs as Wolverines hoped

The last time Cade McNamara took the field in Michigan Stadium, little went according to plan. Facing Penn State in his first collegiate start last November, McNamara finished just 12-of-25 through the air for 91 yards before leaving the game early with a shoulder injury. Unable to muster any offense, Michigan slogged through a 10-point loss.
Football247Sports

WATCH - Devin Gardner: ‘Cade McNamara threw the perfect ball’

Every Monday from 8am-9am EST, The Michigan Insider’s Sam Webb and former Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner come together on Sports Talk 1050 WTKA for The Monday Morning Quarterback. Each show offers a deep dive into Michigan’s game the week prior from the perspective of a man who wore the winged helmet as the Wolverines’ starting signal caller.

Comments / 0

Community Policy