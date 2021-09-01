CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fresno, CA

18-year-old arrested after argument about ex-girlfriend leads to Fresno shooting, police say

By YourCentralValley.com Staff
yourcentralvalley.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An 18-year-old was arrested Monday for a shooting in Fresno which took place in April, according to police. 18-year-old Malique Johnson was arrested in connection with the shooting on April 8 on Ventura Avenue and First Street. Officers say Johnson had been involved in an argument with someone who was dating his ex-girlfriend – which resulted in him shooting the victim’s vehicle several times.

www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
Fresno County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Ventura, CA
City
Fresno, CA
County
Fresno County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Ksee Kgpe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden White House moves to oust Trump appointees from advisory boards

The White House has reached out to several former Trump administration officials to ask for their resignations from various advisory boards to which former President Trump appointed them at the end of his term. White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed to reporters at a briefing that officials asked for...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida judge rules mask mandates allowed in schools

Florida schools will once again be allowed to impose mask mandates after a state circuit judge rejected Gov. Ron DeSantis 's (R) appeal of his earlier ruling on Wednesday. The governor's ban — requiring districts to offer parental opt-outs or face a financial penalty — will now be put on hold while the appeal plays out in a higher court.

Comments / 0

Community Policy