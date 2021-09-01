18-year-old arrested after argument about ex-girlfriend leads to Fresno shooting, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An 18-year-old was arrested Monday for a shooting in Fresno which took place in April, according to police. 18-year-old Malique Johnson was arrested in connection with the shooting on April 8 on Ventura Avenue and First Street. Officers say Johnson had been involved in an argument with someone who was dating his ex-girlfriend – which resulted in him shooting the victim’s vehicle several times.