Here’s a look at what’s going on in today’s rock news. – Quarantine KISS are out of quarantine and ready to hit the road once again. The band will resume its End Of The Road farewell tour Thursday night in Irvine, CA, ending a 10-day quarantine after both Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons tested positive for COVID-19. A total of eight shows were postponed during the quarantine, all of which have been rescheduled for October or sometime in 2022.