New Orleans, LA

The Moment Looters in Lower 9th Ward Realize Drone is Watching Them

 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sjOmU_0biv5t8600
WXChasing (Brandon Clement)

Looters in the lower 9th Ward of New Orleans were caught by a drone as they tried to break into an ATM machine in the burned St. Claude Market. One of the looters spots the drone…his reaction is priceless.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell of New Orleans is very serious about protecting her city from looting. She’s enacted a citywide curfew and has deployed anti-looting teams across the city.

Looting will NOT be tolerated and encourage everyone to be good neighbors and say something when you see something. -NOPD

Mayor LaToya Cantrell enacts a citywide curfew for New Orleans

One could only guess that these two looters in the lower 9th Ward of New Orleans didn’t get Mayor Cantrell’s mandate. But they sure were stopped in their tracks when they spotted a drone watching them.

Looters in New Orleans get their plans to rob an ATM spoiled by a hovering drone.

