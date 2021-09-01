CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwest Virginia organizations respond to Hurricane Ida

Cover picture for the articleROANOKE, Va – It’s all hands on deck as organizations across the country help thousands impacted by Hurricane Ida. “Our volunteers need to be ready when people are displaced from their home, they need a safe place to come, they need cots ready, they need meals and blankets ready and comforting staff that are here that know what to do,” Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Southwest Virginia, Jackie Grant said.

