Shaq, AKA DJ Diesel, to put on free performance at Texas Tech football home opener

I’ve learned precious little in my 54 years on this mote of dust we call planet Earth, but one thing I have hoisted in is that predicting the future more than a couple of years out is a fool’s errand. The world we live in, and especially the society in which we dwell, is too complex to comprehend in anything like its totality. Even for any given segment of that society, there are simply more variables than for which we can account. And if you cannot enumerate all of its variables, you have very little chance of predicting how its future will evolve.