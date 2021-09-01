Shaq, AKA DJ Diesel, to put on free performance at Texas Tech football home opener
Shaquille O'Neal will put on a show for Red Raider fans in a free performance ahead of Texas Tech's home-opening football game on Sept. 11 near Jones AT&T Stadium. The NBA Hall-Of-Famer, performing as DJ Diesel, will perform during the pre-game party at Raider Alley in Tech's Engineering Key ahead of the football game against Stephen F. Austin, set to kick-off at 6 p.m., according to an announcement from Tech Athletics.www.lubbockonline.com
