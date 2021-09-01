CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau executive calls on Legislature to approve cash payments for pandemic-impacted residents

Nassau Executive Laura Curran called on lawmakers Tuesday night to approve $375 direct cash payments to thousands of households across the county.

"This assistance will not only help those who are struggling, but will also provide a boost to our economy, to our downtowns, to our small businesses, to our main streets," Curran said.

Homeowners making up to $168,900 would automatically qualify.

Those making more would have to prove they've been financially impacted by the pandemic.

