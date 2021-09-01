CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nerds Gummy Clusters Reveals New Dungeons & Dragons Packaging

By Gavin Sheehan
Cover picture for the articleToday Nerds candy along with Dungeons & Dragons revealed the packaging for the new Nerds Gummy Clusters with a D&D theme. The new packaging, which we saw from the hard candy back in June, rolls out on September 1st as we see the fun characters with D&D themes move over to the gummy side of things. Along with the new packaging, they are throwing a contest for you to snag a prize pack of D&D items! We have more info on the contest for you here as you should be looking out for these bags immediately to both enter and enjoy.

Nerds' Candy Collab Will Transport Dungeons & Dragons Fans To The '80s

If you are a fan of the iconic candy Nerds and are part of the Dungeon & Dragons vortex, then you are going to love this sugary confection's latest collab with this online game. Per a press release, the neon-colored candy and fantasy game from the '80s are partnering up to launch a new limited edition Nerds Gummy Clusters and Rainbow Nerds Theater Box packaging. And D&D fans are going to lose it when they see the new D&D-inspired Nerds characters who have a starring role on the box. But this partnership gets better.

