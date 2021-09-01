Nerds Gummy Clusters Reveals New Dungeons & Dragons Packaging

Today Nerds candy along with Dungeons & Dragons revealed the packaging for the new Nerds Gummy Clusters with a D&D theme. The new packaging, which we saw from the hard candy back in June, rolls out on September 1st as we see the fun characters with D&D themes move over to the gummy side of things. Along with the new packaging, they are throwing a contest for you to snag a prize pack of D&D items! We have more info on the contest for you here as you should be looking out for these bags immediately to both enter and enjoy.