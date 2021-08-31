CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Tahoe Community College Soccer Teams Evacuate, Plan To Continue Tournament Season

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The flames of the Caldor Fire are raging toward their home turf, but Lake Tahoe soccer teams they’ve got a lot to play for. The Lake Tahoe Community College soccer teams say they won’t let the fire hold them back. They evacuated last week, and are now holed up in a Sacramento Hotel.

