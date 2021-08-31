Lake Tahoe Community College Soccer Teams Evacuate, Plan To Continue Tournament Season

Earlier this year, as long-empty sports stadiums finally started letting fans back in, Mexico was forced to go in the other direction. The national soccer team is known as El Tri (the tricolor of red, white…and green, as Martin Lawrence said in “Blue Streak”). Well, it seems that the many followers of El Tri have been so vulgar in their treatment of the players on visiting teams that FIFA, the governing body of world soccer, has banned all fans from all home games at Aztec Stadium for the remainder of the qualifying period for the 2022 World Cup. Despite pleas from Mexican officials, as well as from members of the national team, thousands of people in the stands—you can’t really call them “fans”—have been chanting a homophobic slur at visiting players. (Also, a player on the United States team was hit in the head by a thrown cup of beer.)