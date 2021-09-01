CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 12:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov

Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 10:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-10 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Franklin HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...Through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Georgetown County, SCweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 13:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT Wednesday through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
New Hanover County, NCweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 13:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT Wednesday through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
New Hanover County, NCweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 13:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT Wednesday through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Bryan County, GAweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 22:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bryan; Coastal Chatham; Coastal Liberty; Coastal McIntosh HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...South Carolina Beaches, and Georgia Beaches. * WHEN...Through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Georgetown County, SCweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
New Hanover County, NCweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Bryan County, GAweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 22:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bryan; Coastal Chatham; Coastal Liberty; Coastal McIntosh HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...South Carolina Beaches, and Georgia Beaches. * WHEN...Through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Georgetown County, SCweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 06:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Georgetown County, SCweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 13:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT Wednesday through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Atlantic County, NJweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 20:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-10 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Eastern Monmouth HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Coastal Ocean, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Eastern Monmouth and Coastal Atlantic. In Delaware, Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The elevated risk of dangerous rip currents may continue into Saturday
Georgetown County, SCweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 06:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Baldwin County, ALweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 04:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-09 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Environmentweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Onslow, West Carteret by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; West Carteret BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Crystal Coast beaches. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 3:00 PM today.
New Hanover County, NCweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 06:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Environmentweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Onslow, West Carteret by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; West Carteret BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Crystal Coast beaches. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 4:00 PM today.
Chautauqua County, NYweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Chautauqua, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 16:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Chautauqua; Northern Erie; Southern Erie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Erie and Chautauqua counties. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
Baltimore County, MDweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southern Baltimore by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 19:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southern Baltimore COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM TO 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southern Baltimore County and the city of Baltimore. * WHEN...From 7 PM to 11 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, flooding is occurring at the end of Thames Street in Baltimore. Water also nearly covers the promenade at the dragon boat dock in the Inner Harbor. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Fort McHenry Baltimore is at 8:42 PM. The next high tide at Bowley Bar is at 9:53 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Bowleys Quarters MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.8 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/10 PM 2.9 1.2 1.3 1 None 09/09 AM 2.4 0.7 0.8 0 None 09/10 PM 2.1 0.4 0.4 0-1 None 10/10 AM 1.6 -0.1 0.1 1 None 10/11 PM 2.0 0.3 0.2 0 None 11/11 AM 1.8 0.1 0.4 0 None NW Branch Patapsco River at Baltimore MD MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 4.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/08 PM 3.0 1.3 1.3 1 Minor 09/09 AM 2.6 0.9 0.8 0 None 09/10 PM 2.3 0.6 0.4 0 None 10/09 AM 1.8 0.1 0.2 0-1 None 10/10 PM 2.2 0.5 0.2 0 None 11/10 AM 1.9 0.2 0.4 0 None
Baldwin County, ALweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 21:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-09 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Tonight through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Anne Arundel County, MDweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Anne Arundel by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Anne Arundel COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Anne Arundel County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 2.8 feet, flooding of some of the parking area near Dock Street in Annapolis may occur, with water surrounding the Alex Haley Memorial. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Annapolis U.S. Naval Academy is at 7:15 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Severn River at Annapolis MLLW Categories - Minor 2.6 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/07 PM 2.8 1.4 1.3 1 Minor 09/07 AM 2.5 1.1 1.0 0 None 09/08 PM 2.2 0.8 0.6 0 None 10/07 AM 1.8 0.4 0.4 0-1 None 10/09 PM 2.0 0.6 0.4 0 None 11/08 AM 1.8 0.4 0.5 0 None

