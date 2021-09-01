CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

2-year-old child among those shot in DC Tuesday night

By Kelly Broderick
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 8 days ago
DC Police say a 2-year-old child was injured in a shooting Tuesday night.

According to Chief Robert Contee, the shooting happened in the 1500 block of Howard Road just after 9 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found two people who had suffered gunshot wounds. Both of them have been taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say at this time they believe the injuries are non-life threatening.

A third individual also showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

If you have any information on the shooting, you are asked to contact police.

