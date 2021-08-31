Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher gets four-year extension and raise

Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher has received a raise and four-year contract extension. The Board of Regents on Wednesday voted to extend the contract through the 2031 season.

Fisher, whose Aggies enter the 2021 season ranked No. 6 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll , was already one of the highest-paid coaches in college football after agreeing to a 10-year, $75 million contract with Texas A&M in 2017.

The terms of the new contract include an annual salary of $9,000,000 starting Jan. 1, 2022 and will increase to $9,150,000 on Jan. 1, 2023. In each of the following years, the base salary increases by $100,000 on Jan. 1.

That puts the 55-year-old in second place on the coaches compensation list, behind Alabama's Nick Saban, who earned $9.1 million in annual salary in 2020 and received another raise and extension in the offseason .

"The investment Texas A&M University is making in our program, coaching staff, and facilities speaks to the vision of our leadership and their commitment to long-term success," Fisher stated.

Though Texas A&M has yet to make the College Football Playoff in Fisher's three seasons, momentum appears headed in the right direction. The Aggies went 9-1 in 2020, losing only to eventual national champion Alabama, and have been strong on the recruiting trail under Fisher, pulling in top-10 classes the past three cycles, per 247 Sports .

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher will earn $9 million in salary in 2022. Vasha Hunt, USA TODAY Sports

Fisher has gone 26-10 in his three seasons with Texas A&M. Before jumping to A&M, he spent eight seasons as the head coach of Florida State, going 83-23 and claiming the 2013 BCS national championship with a perfect 14-0 season.

