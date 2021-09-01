More Than 40,000 Drivers Got Speed Camera Tickets At Chicago Locations Where Signs Had Mistakes About Enforcement Times

CHICAGO (CBS) — If you see the light flash on a speed camera in Chicago, you know you’ve been busted – but it turns out more drivers in Chicago than initially realized are on the hook for tickets they should not have received.

Last month, CBS 2 investigator Dorothy Tucker discovered two speed camera warning signs in the city had the wrong information on them.

The signs listed enforcement times ending at 9 a.m. 9:30 a.m. when they should have read 9 or 9:30 p.m.

After our investigation, the city fixed the two signs and promised to review the tickets and refund the money.

We wish we could tell you the checks are in the mail, but there was no word on that yet Tuesday night.

What we do have is new data revealing there are a lot more drivers who got undeserved tickets than we first reported.

It turns out the two warning signs had been wrong for months until we discovered the city’s mistake.

In all, more than 40,000 drivers got tickets during the months the warning signs were wrong, and the city fined them more than $1 million in all.

We’ll keep pressing for answers about when the city will pay up.