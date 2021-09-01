Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Baldwin Central, Mobile Central by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 04:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Mobile Central COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding near 2 feet of inundation expected above normally dry ground. * WHERE...Baldwin Central and Mobile Central Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, roads and boat ramps with only isolated road closures expected.