Tangipahoa Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for Tangipahoa by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-31 20:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Tangipahoa The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Warning for St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana East Central Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southern Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Hancock County in southern Mississippi Southwestern Pearl River County in southern Mississippi * Until 900 AM CDT Wednesday. * At 945 PM CDT, Ongoing flooding was occurring due to heavy rain and surge. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Slidell, Covington, Pearl River, Abita Springs, Madisonville, Folsom, Sun, Lacombe, Bush, Pearlington and Slidell Airport.

alerts.weather.gov

#Southeastern Louisiana#Extreme Weather#St Tammany Parish
