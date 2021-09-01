CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

‘America’s Got Talent’ finale predictions: 5 acts advancing from semifinals will be Aidan Bryant, Peter Rosalita …

By Marcus James Dixon
Posted by 
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LtyRy_0biv1LPu00

All week long, “ America’s Got Talent ” fans have been making their predictions for which of the semifinalists from Group 1 will be advancing to the finale, and the results are in . The five acts most likely to get the green light during Wednesday’s results show are: teen aerialist Aidan Bryant , child singer Peter Rosalita , martial artists World Taekwondo Demo. Team , jazz singer Jimmie Herrod and show tunes singer Tory Vagasy . Do you agree or disagree with those “AGT” odds? Be sure to make your “AGT” predictions before the September 1 episode airs live on NBC.

SEE ‘America’s Got Talent’ semifinal 1 power rankings: Who is predicted to win season 16?

At the other end of the spectrum, our “America’s Got Talent” odds-makers predict these six acts will be headed home this week: wildcard dancers Beyond Belief Dance Company , magician Dustin Tavella , comedian Gina Brillon , vocal group Korean Soul , voice effects artist Michael Winslow and viral singer Madilyn Bailey . Since there are no more wildcards, being cut in this round means an act is out for good.

The Group 2 semifinalists will perform next week on Tuesday, September 7 and the results will be announced Wednesday, September 8. The two-night finale is then set for Tuesday, September 14 and Wednesday, September 15 on NBC.

In his “AGT” live blog , our recapper John Benutty gave his thoughts on the five acts who are predicted to move on to the Season 16 finale from Group 1. Check out what he had to say and re-watch each of their semifinals performances:

Aidan Bryant : Taking the stage next was aerialist Aidan with his attempt at perfecting the art he taught himself in his own yard. Tonight he used an apparatus of three rings intertwined to make a globe that he wove in and out of while it spun from the rafters. The dramatic music helped elevate an act that at its most dangerous involved him spinning from the top of the globe by only his ankles. Sofia exclaimed that it looked like watching a Vegas show and said this time around the production was so smooth. Simon reiterated that he’s only 16 years old and self-taught, calling it a gold medal level performance. Howie admitted that he was critical in the last round and that this time around he took the criticism and improved upon his act.

Peter Rosalita : Kicking off this first night of the semis was Peter Rosalita with the Mariah Carey version of the ballad “Without You.” Like a pro, he knew he missed the mark at the start of the song and asked the band to restart so that he could get off to the right start. Whether the slip up set him off his game or not, the song may have been too big because it was not the strongest vocal he’s had in the competition. Still, the judges gave him a standing ovation and applauded his recovery from the hiccup at the beginning. Simon was impressed with the fact the he knew he missed the intro and commanded the stage on live television at such a young age.

SEE ‘America’s Got Talent’ episode 15 recap: Semifinals 1 includes Golden Buzzer acts Jimmie Herrod and World Taekwondo Demo. Team [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

World Taekwondo Demo. Team : Terry’s Golden Buzzer act has a mission of bringing the world together through their athletic art form. This week they returned with their now trademark synchronicity in movement, but raised the bar by having artists perform their skills while blindfolded and guided only by the sound of ringing bells. They also incorporated more combination tricks which meant more broken wood flying all over the place. Howie called them his favorite act of the night and said he could watch it for two hours straight. Heidi said that what they do is so inspiring and she can imagine all of the people at home wanting to learn taekwondo for themselves. Sofia thought that everything was bigger and harder this time, but Simon closed by suggesting that last week they weren’t as good as he originally thought and this week they rebounded by giving their best performance of the competition.

Jimmie Herrod : The final performance of the night was saved for Sofia’s Golden Buzzer act. Tonight he sang Pink’s iconic ballad “Glitter in the Air.” In a rare sight for the evening, the judges rose again in a standing ovation with Sofia calling him a showstopper and raising the bar yet again. Simon called it a “masterclass” and suggested that he will do very well in the Vegas show. Heidi and Howie both referred to him as the best and that there’s no way anyone could follow a performance like that.

Tory Vagasy : She has taken hits from Howie in the past for not measuring up against the other singers in the competition, but tonight she was determined to prove to him and the audience that she belongs in the finals. To do that she chose “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” as her song. Simon told Tory that she was in a tough spot following Aidan and ultimately she was too safe tonight. Howie acknowledged that she’s an amazing singer with an amazing voice, but agreed with Simon that her style just isn’t right for this show. Heidi differed from the guys and said that they’re lucky to have her and that any Broadway show would be lucky to have her on their stage, too.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘AGT’?

Be sure to make your “AGT” predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the results episode airs live on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our Season 16 leaderboard . See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum . Read more Gold Derby entertainment news .

Comments / 0

GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
416
Followers
482
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Person
Michael Winslow
Person
Madilyn Bailey
Person
Mariah Carey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Got Talent#Nbc#Reality Tv#Group 1#Agt#Nbc#Korean Soul
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
TV ShowsPopculture

'America's Got Talent' Fan-Favorite Gets Eliminated in Shocking Semifinals Show

America's Got Talent continued to surprise both the audience and the judges Wednesday night after the results from the first night of the semifinals round put three fan-favorite acts in danger and sent one packing. After 11 semifinalist acts hit the Dolby Theater stage Tuesday to perform for America's vote, they returned Wednesday to learn which five would secure their place in the finals and which six would be leaving empty-handed.
TV & VideosPosted by
GoldDerby

10-year-old Peter Rosalita (‘America’s Got Talent’) takes on Whitney Houston in live show — what advice does Simon Cowell give him? [WATCH]

Peter Rosalita, quite possibly the most talented 10-year-old singer in the country, returned to the “America’s Got Talent” stage during the August 10 live episode and once again wowed the judges. This time around, the crooning kid took on the Whitney Houston classic “I Have Nothing” live from the Dolby Theatre — no pressure, right? Judges Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum had nothing but raves for Peter, while Simon Cowell had some sound advice. He urged the youngster to pick a more age appropriate song next time that didn’t sound like his mother had chosen it. Watch the...
TV Showstalentrecap.com

Brooke Simpson Cries After Incredible ‘America’s Got Talent’ Performance

Brooke Simpson is the shining star of tonight’s America’s Got Talent Quarterfinals episode. Brooke showed that she is here to win it all with her cover of “Lost Cause” by Billie Eilish. The judges all gave her positive comments that left her in tears. Simon Cowell is Brooke’s biggest fan especially after her performance tonight.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Sofia Vergara highlights terrifying moment on AGT in new picture

Sofia Vergara has had the time of her life as a judge on the recent season of America's Got Talent, as she's shown with her social media posts. However, her newest snap showcased a moment of genuine terror for the star as she wondered what would happen next and how she would fare.
TV ShowsPosted by
Parade

Who Will Win America’s Got Talent 2021? After Watching Every Episode and Speaking to the Judges, Here Are Our Predictions

If history is any indicator of who will win America’s Got Talent season 16, the title and the $1 million prize will go to either a singer or a magician, and most likely one of the Golden Buzzers, as history also demonstrates that every year except one since its introduction six seasons ago, a Golden Buzzer has won the competition. Season 13 when magician Shim Lim won is the exception, but in so saying, he was a magic man!
MusicPosted by
Wide Open Country

Blind Autistic Singer Shocks ‘America’s Got Talent’ Judges With Golden Buzzer Performance

22-year-old singer Kodi Lee captivated not only the heart of NBC's 'America's Got Talent' judges and mine, but the millions of Americans watching the show in the comfort of their homes. Lee is a singer and a pianist who was born blind and has autism. Along with his mother's assistance, both went on stage, guided with his cane while walking arm in arm. After introducing himself, Lee cheerfully told the judges he was going to sing a song on the piano for them, spreading out his energy across the audience.
TV ShowsPosted by
GoldDerby

Which ‘America’s Got Talent’ eliminated act was most robbed in Quarterfinals 2: Johnny Showcase, T.3 … ? [POLL]

Another live results show meant another five acts being cut on “America’s Got Talent” Season 16. This week’s handful of contestants who were cut during the Quarterfinals 2 live show were: Johnny Showcase, T.3, Dokteuk Crew, Shuffolution and Positive Impact Movement. Of this quintet of eliminated acts, which one do YOU think was most robbed of a shot of making it into the semifinals? Vote in our poll below and then defend your choice in the comments section. At the other end of the spectrum, seven talented acts were given the green light based on America’s votes and will next be...
CelebritiesIndependent

'AGT' results show: Simon Cowell fights tears during Nightbirde's emotional return

"America's Got Talent" contestants laid it all on the line Tuesday to advance to the semifinals, but one Golden Buzzer winner didn't have the chance to. "It was a great show (last night) but there was somebody missing – Nightbirde," Terry Crews said during Wednesday's live results show, referring to Ohio singer Jane Marczewski, who previously shared she has a "2% chance of survival" with "some cancer in my lungs, spine and liver."
TV Showsgoodhousekeeping.com

'AGT' Fans Are Majorly Fired Up After Simon Cowell Calls Quarterfinalist “Bloody Awful”

Comedian Sethward may have risen from the ashes on America's Got Talent last night, but judge Simon Cowell was not feeling the resurrection one bit. For the first live show of AGT season 16 this Tuesday, Sethward pulled out all the stops in hopes of impressing Simon and his fellow panelists Sofía Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel. Donning a larger-than-life peacock uniform — which we're sure NBC appreciated a lot — the comedian honked, danced, fell down fire-lit stairs (on purpose) and transformed into an even larger-than-life phoenix.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
GoldDerby

Who’s performing tonight on ‘America’s Got Talent’? August 31 acts include Jimmie Herrod, World Taekwondo …

Who’s performing tonight (August 31) on “America’s Got Talent” Season 16? Two memorable Golden Buzzers numbers among the first group of “AGT” semifinalists who will take the live stage at the Dolby Theatre: powerhouse singer Jimmie Herrod (pushed by Sofia Vergara) and martial arts group World Taekwondo Demo. Team (pushed by Terry Crews). The two-hour live performance episode begins Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. on NBC. SEEEverything you need to know about season 16 of ‘America’s Got Talent’ Jimmie earned his Golden Buzzer in the auditions with a performance of “Tomorrow” from “Annie” (despite Simon Cowell warning him it was his least...

Comments / 0

Community Policy