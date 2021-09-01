‘America’s Got Talent’ finale predictions: 5 acts advancing from semifinals will be Aidan Bryant, Peter Rosalita …

All week long, “ America’s Got Talent ” fans have been making their predictions for which of the semifinalists from Group 1 will be advancing to the finale, and the results are in . The five acts most likely to get the green light during Wednesday’s results show are: teen aerialist Aidan Bryant , child singer Peter Rosalita , martial artists World Taekwondo Demo. Team , jazz singer Jimmie Herrod and show tunes singer Tory Vagasy . Do you agree or disagree with those “AGT” odds? Be sure to make your “AGT” predictions before the September 1 episode airs live on NBC.

SEE ‘America’s Got Talent’ semifinal 1 power rankings: Who is predicted to win season 16?

At the other end of the spectrum, our “America’s Got Talent” odds-makers predict these six acts will be headed home this week: wildcard dancers Beyond Belief Dance Company , magician Dustin Tavella , comedian Gina Brillon , vocal group Korean Soul , voice effects artist Michael Winslow and viral singer Madilyn Bailey . Since there are no more wildcards, being cut in this round means an act is out for good.

The Group 2 semifinalists will perform next week on Tuesday, September 7 and the results will be announced Wednesday, September 8. The two-night finale is then set for Tuesday, September 14 and Wednesday, September 15 on NBC.

In his “AGT” live blog , our recapper John Benutty gave his thoughts on the five acts who are predicted to move on to the Season 16 finale from Group 1. Check out what he had to say and re-watch each of their semifinals performances:

Aidan Bryant : Taking the stage next was aerialist Aidan with his attempt at perfecting the art he taught himself in his own yard. Tonight he used an apparatus of three rings intertwined to make a globe that he wove in and out of while it spun from the rafters. The dramatic music helped elevate an act that at its most dangerous involved him spinning from the top of the globe by only his ankles. Sofia exclaimed that it looked like watching a Vegas show and said this time around the production was so smooth. Simon reiterated that he’s only 16 years old and self-taught, calling it a gold medal level performance. Howie admitted that he was critical in the last round and that this time around he took the criticism and improved upon his act.

Peter Rosalita : Kicking off this first night of the semis was Peter Rosalita with the Mariah Carey version of the ballad “Without You.” Like a pro, he knew he missed the mark at the start of the song and asked the band to restart so that he could get off to the right start. Whether the slip up set him off his game or not, the song may have been too big because it was not the strongest vocal he’s had in the competition. Still, the judges gave him a standing ovation and applauded his recovery from the hiccup at the beginning. Simon was impressed with the fact the he knew he missed the intro and commanded the stage on live television at such a young age.

World Taekwondo Demo. Team : Terry’s Golden Buzzer act has a mission of bringing the world together through their athletic art form. This week they returned with their now trademark synchronicity in movement, but raised the bar by having artists perform their skills while blindfolded and guided only by the sound of ringing bells. They also incorporated more combination tricks which meant more broken wood flying all over the place. Howie called them his favorite act of the night and said he could watch it for two hours straight. Heidi said that what they do is so inspiring and she can imagine all of the people at home wanting to learn taekwondo for themselves. Sofia thought that everything was bigger and harder this time, but Simon closed by suggesting that last week they weren’t as good as he originally thought and this week they rebounded by giving their best performance of the competition.

Jimmie Herrod : The final performance of the night was saved for Sofia’s Golden Buzzer act. Tonight he sang Pink’s iconic ballad “Glitter in the Air.” In a rare sight for the evening, the judges rose again in a standing ovation with Sofia calling him a showstopper and raising the bar yet again. Simon called it a “masterclass” and suggested that he will do very well in the Vegas show. Heidi and Howie both referred to him as the best and that there’s no way anyone could follow a performance like that.

Tory Vagasy : She has taken hits from Howie in the past for not measuring up against the other singers in the competition, but tonight she was determined to prove to him and the audience that she belongs in the finals. To do that she chose “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” as her song. Simon told Tory that she was in a tough spot following Aidan and ultimately she was too safe tonight. Howie acknowledged that she’s an amazing singer with an amazing voice, but agreed with Simon that her style just isn’t right for this show. Heidi differed from the guys and said that they’re lucky to have her and that any Broadway show would be lucky to have her on their stage, too.

Be sure to make your “AGT” predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the results episode airs live on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our Season 16 leaderboard . See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum . Read more Gold Derby entertainment news .