CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

'AGT': Simon Cowell calls self-taught aerialist who learned from YouTube 'the one to beat'

By Cydney Henderson, USA TODAY
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 8 days ago

"America's Got Talent" semifinals are here.

The first group of 11 semifinalists hit the stage Tuesday – all vying for the chance to win "the toughest competition in the world," host Terry Crews said. "Buckle up people. The acts are now just one performance away from making the finals."

And to make things even tougher, another wildcard is in play. The judges brought back the high-energy Beyond Belief Dance Company, which was eliminated during the quarterfinals. A dance group has never won "AGT" before.

"I was so happy when you came back because you deserve to be here," Heidi Klum said after the girl's fun-filled routine to Meghan Trainor's "Me Too," which featured their signature sass, TikTok trends and Heelys.

A 'frustrated' Simon Cowell warns 'AGT' semifinalists to 'get better.' Here's who advanced

Tonight's show also saw Aidan Bryant emerge as a frontrunner. Cowell called the 16-year-old "the one to beat" leading into Tuesday’s performance and the self-taught aerialist didn’t disappoint with his fiery routine. He received a standing ovation from the judges and studio audience.

"I cannot even talk because they are going crazy for you," Sofía Vergara said as the crowd continued its rowdy applause. "I was on my feet because how could you not. You're 16 years old, self-taught and no safety net… this was a gold level performance."

World Taekwondo Demonstration Team may have missed the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to COVID-19, but Crews' Golden Buzzer winners delivered another champion-caliber act, featuring "dancers, athletes, acrobats and entertainers."

"This was the best act of the night," Howie Mandel said. Cowell added it was “the best performance you’ve given,” while Vergara compared them to "synchronized ants working hard." (That was a compliment, she clarified.)

'AGT': Simon Cowell dubs this Olympic-worthy World Taekwondo act the best he has ever seen

The first field of semifinalists was dominated by singers – five to be exact – including Vergara's Golden Buzzer winner Jimmie Herrod , who the judges agree is the "best singer in this competition."

He earned a standing ovation following his breathtaking performance on Pink’s “Glitter in the Air." Klum said, "I know we were all waiting for Kanye’s album ('Donda') to drop but I am waiting for your album to drop."

Cowell said he put on a "masterclass," but Herrod is still looking out for his competitors: "The competition is much tougher now… man that kid can sing."

He's referring to 10-year-old Peter Rosalita, who performed a rendition of Mariah Carey’s "I Can't Live Without You” after a rocky start. Rosalita asked for his backing track to start over after he missed his mark. "Can you repeat, please? Sorry guys," he said.

Mandel said the hiccup "wasn't your fault. The crowd was screaming. You couldn’t hear the music and you did better than 10 times someone your age." The judges applauded Rosalita's perseverance with a standing ovation.

"The fact that you knew you missed the intro and you took control on a live show… and then you delivered that amazing vocal," Cowell said. "I got all emotional."

Tory Vagasy sang Elton John's "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from Disney's "The Lion King" but the aspiring Broadway singer wasn't feeling the love from some of the judges.

Cowell called Vagasy's performance "too safe" and Mandel took it a step further: "You are a great talent on the wrong show. Our show is about variety, but I didn’t see the variety."

Mandel was also harsh on Madilyn Bailey. He said her emotional performance of a song dedicated to her late grandmother "was nothing." Cowell hit back: "Am I allowed to saw ass on American television? Because Howie you are talking out of it."

"Do not listen to a single world Howie Mandel says," he added.

Korean Soul opted for Lauren Daigle’s “You Say” after Cowell suggested their song selection was too “predictable" last week. Tonight, Cowell said their "song choice was a million, billion times better," but still, they "sounded out of tune."

The first group of semifinalists were rounded out by Dustin Tavella (magician); Michael Winslow (voicetramentalist); and Gina Brillon (comedian).

It's up to America to vote for who moves on.

Fans can vote up to 10 times for each act on NBC.com/AGTvote and the "America's Got Talent" app. The seven acts advancing to the semifinals will be revealed during Wednesday's results show, which will include guest performances from "AGT" star comedian Preacher Lawson (NBC, 8 EDT/PDT).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'AGT': Simon Cowell calls self-taught aerialist who learned from YouTube 'the one to beat'

Comments / 0

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

240K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heidi Klum
Person
Kanye
Person
Sofía Vergara
Person
Lauren Daigle
Person
Meghan Trainor
Person
Howie Mandel
Person
Madilyn Bailey
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Simon Cowell
Person
Preacher Lawson
Person
Elton John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aerialist#Agt#Reality Tv#Agt#Tiktok#Heelys#Crews Golden Buzzer#American#Korean Soul#Nbc Com Agtvote
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
Celebritiescountryliving.com

‘AGT’ Judge Sofía Vergara Issued a Stern Warning to Simon Cowell About Revenge

While America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell is busy giving harsh notes to quarterfinalists, fellow panelist Sofía Vergara is still brainstorming her revenge on him. Earlier in AGT season 16 during one of the audition episodes, Simon had season 11’s danger act duo Ryan Stock and Amberlynn help him pull a heart-stopping prank on Sofía. Afterward, Sofía promised to get Simon back. Now that season 16 of the NBC competition series is further along, many are wondering if the Modern Family actress will stay true to her word.
MusicTODAY.com

Simon Cowell chokes up talking to 'AGT' singer whose cancer took 'turn for the worse'

Simon Cowell shared an emotional moment with a singer who recently had to leave “America’s Got Talent” due to her health. Jane Marczewski, a 30-year-old singer from Ohio who goes by Nightbirde, floored everyone this summer with her powerful audition, during which she revealed she is living with terminal cancer with a 2% chance of survival.
CelebritiesNew York Post

Simon Cowell fights back tears as Nightbirde returns to ‘AGT’

Nightbirde might have been forced out of the competition — but she still won the night. “America’s Got Talent” Season 16 announced its first live results Wednesday with harmony trio 1aChord, comedians Gina Brillon and Kabir Singh, magician Dustin Tavella, and other fan favorites moving on to the next round.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

America's Got Talent's Keith Apicary Reveals What Really Messed Him Up And His Problem With Simon Cowell's Comments

Warning: spoilers ahead for the results episode of the third round of America's Got Talent's quarterfinals on August 25!. The final round of quarterfinals for America's Got Talent Season 16 featured some of the most talented acts who made it all the way from the auditions, but only seven of the twelve were going to be able to advance to the semifinals. Five unique acts had to be cut, and one of them was the particularly memorable dancer/video game enthusiast Keith Apicary. His memorable act wasn't enough to get the votes to beat the likes of World Taekwondo Demonstration Team, Léa Kyle, and more, and he has actually shared what he thinks messed him up in his final performance before Simon Cowell's harsh comments.
Celebritiestalentrecap.com

5 Times Simon Cowell Cried on Talent Shows Proving He Does Have a Heart

As we know, Simon Cowell is no longer as mean as he used to be. In fact, many would consider him to be kind of a softie these days. Cowell, has definitely lightened up over the years. So much so, that he has even broken down over some of the most heartbreaking and heartwarming contestants on talent shows. Here, we will dive in to five times Cowell has cried on the judging panel.
TV Showstalesbuzz.com

Another shocking ‘AGT’ result leaves Simon Cowell ‘absolutely gutted’

The second live semifinals results show of America’s Got Talent Season 16 aired Wednesday, and once again, it was a shocker — maybe even more shocking than last Wednesday’s elimination night. For the second week in a row, two Golden Buzzer acts were in jeopardy, and one of them was actually 9-year-old opera prodigy Victory Brinker, who’d made history earlier this season when she received the series’ first-ever group Golden Buzzer from host Terry Crews and all four judges.
TV ShowsPosted by
GoldDerby

Which ‘America’s Got Talent’ eliminated act was most robbed in Semifinals 2: ChapKidz, UniCircle Flow … ? [POLL]

Wednesday’s penultimate live results show resulted in another group of contestants being cut on “America’s Got Talent” Season 16. The six acts who were ousted during the Semifinals 2 week were: dance group ChapKidz, unicycle group UniCircle Flow, singing trio 1aChord, comedian Kabir Singh, mentalist Peter Antoniou and acrobatic brothers Rialcris. Of all of these eliminated acts, which one do YOU think was most robbed of a shot of making it into next week’s finals? Vote in our poll below and then defend your choice in the comments section. At the other end of the spectrum, five talented acts were given...
TV ShowsPosted by
Parade

Find Out Who Went Home and Who Made It Through from Semifinals Night Two on America’s Got Talent

There were only five spots left in the finale when night two of season 16 of America’s Got Talent got underway tonight, and host Terry Crews introduced the contenders via a recap of the previous night’s performances. The acts that were eligible to fill those five remaining spots include: 1aChord, Brooke Simpson, ChapKidz, Josh Blue, Kabir Singh, Léa Kyle, Northwell Health Nurse Choir, Peter Antoniou, Rialcris, UniCircle Flow, and Victory Brinker.

Comments / 0

Community Policy