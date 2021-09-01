Texas lawmakers reach compromise on school mask mandates, plan to allow parents to “opt out”
Texas lawmakers with contrasting bills on school mask mandates recently reached an agreement on legislation to address the issue. In a meeting of the Texas House Committee on Public Education on Monday, committee Chair Rep. Harold Dutton, Jr., said he and Rep. Jeff Leach plan to craft a bill that permits school districts to implement mask mandates, but allows parents to opt their children out.stateofreform.com
