Texas lawmakers reach compromise on school mask mandates, plan to allow parents to “opt out”

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas lawmakers with contrasting bills on school mask mandates recently reached an agreement on legislation to address the issue. In a meeting of the Texas House Committee on Public Education on Monday, committee Chair Rep. Harold Dutton, Jr., said he and Rep. Jeff Leach plan to craft a bill that permits school districts to implement mask mandates, but allows parents to opt their children out.

