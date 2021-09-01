CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 09:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-02 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Washington The National Weather Service in New Orleans has extended the * Flood Warning for St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana East Central Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southern Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Hancock County in southern Mississippi Southwestern Pearl River County in southern Mississippi * Until 945 PM CDT Wednesday. * At 847 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 5 and 10 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Slidell, Covington, Pearl River, Abita Springs, Madisonville, Folsom, Sun, Lacombe, Bush, Pearlington and Slidell Airport.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tangipahoa, LA
County
Washington Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Cars
Washington Parish, LA
Government
City
Pearl River, LA
State
Washington State
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Lacombe, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Covington, LA
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
City
Washington, LA
City
Folsom, LA
City
Abita Springs, LA
City
Madisonville, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southeastern Louisiana#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#St Tammany Parish#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy