You might not be familiar with Lance Barr's name, but if you are a fan of games, you're definitely familiar with Barr's work. Back in the halcyon days of 1982, Nintendo hired Barr to be the company's design and brand director. Barr's first job was actually to design arcade cabinets for the US market. Still, the designer eventually went on to transform Nintendo's Japanese console designs to better suit the western market. Notedly, Barr was behind the design of the NES.