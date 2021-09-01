Tornado Warning issued for Amherst, City of Buena Vista, Rockbridge by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 22:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-31 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Amherst; City of Buena Vista; Rockbridge The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Tornado Warning for The City of Buena Vista in west central Virginia Northeastern Rockbridge County in west central Virginia Northwestern Amherst County in central Virginia * Until 1115 PM EDT. * At 1044 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Buena Vista, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Buena Vista Cornwall Alto Fairfield Oronoco Brownsburg and Vesuvius. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN