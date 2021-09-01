CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Five UFC Contracts Awarded on Week 1 of Dana White’s Contender Series

By Brian Knapp
Sherdog
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAzamat Murzakanov made deliberations easy. The undefeated Russian leveled Matheus Scheffel with punches in the first round of their light heavyweight attraction on Dana White’s Contender Series on Tuesday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Murzakanov (10-0) closed the show 3:00 into Round 1. He was one of five competitors—A.J. Fletcher, Joanderson Sa de Brito, Victor Altamirano and Carlos Candelario were the others—who were awarded Ultimate Fighting Championship contracts during Week 1 of the 2021 season.

www.sherdog.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diego Lopes
Person
Dana White
Person
Herb Dean
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Combat#Russian#The Ufc Apex#Brazilian#Gladiators Academy#Italian#Chute Boxe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Text Messages To UFC Woman Leak

UFC interviewer Laura Sanko got her wish fulfilled when she made history by becoming the first female color commentator UFC President Dana White gave her an opportunity in the Contender Series, where she also did the post-fight interviews and ring announcing for the event. Conor McGregor ‘Stalking’ UFC Star’s Mom?
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul ‘Threatens’ Dana White At Club In Video

Jake Paul said his feud with Dana White will end with him ‘knocking him out in a club’ in Las Vegas in a new video below. The Problem Child’ Jake Paul might be an infamous name in the world of combat sports but Paul recently took a shot at ‘Infamous One’ himself, Conor McGregor. Paul proclaimed that he is not a fan of McGregor’s latest actions during a recent interview with True Geordie. A top name is ‘Backing Out’ of this Jake Paul fight bet.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White ‘Suspends’ Broke UFC Fighter

Dana White is a love or hate kind of guy because he does make some pretty rash and harsh choices that many either agree with or disagree with. While many are thankful for Dana White due to the mass adoption of UFC, there are some who are really feeling the heat from White. Those feeling it are UFC fighters who were just suspended due to some wild circumstances. >Conor McGregor Gets Alcohol From Fans In Photo.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Sending ‘Assassin’ After Logan Paul?

Jorge Masvidal seemingly wants a fight next that will put him in a position to challenge again for the UFC welterweight title. He recently claimed that UFC President Dana White could send him to fight YouTube stars, The Paul Brothers(Logan and Jake Paul). Masvidal and Jake Paul got into a back-and-forth exchange in interviews and on social media in the lead-up to Paul’s boxing match last month with Tyron Woodley.
UFCMMAmania.com

Paddy Pimblett plans to put UFC President Dana White ‘in a headlock’

Paddy Pimblett has plans for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President, Dana White, and his fellow executives during UFC Vegas 36 fight week. Pimblett (16-3) is among the biggest and brightest prospects coming out of England. Having turned down UFC twice in the past, the former Cage Warriors star will make his Octagon debut against Luigi Vendramini (9-2) at UFC Vegas 36, which will take place inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., Sept. 4, 2021, streaming online via ESPN+.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Tyron Woodley tells fight fans not to get it twisted: “Dana White and I, we made millions of dollars together”

Tyron Woodley and Dana White may have butted heads in recent weeks, but the former UFC champion does not want fight fans to get things twisted. Woodley (19-7-1) parted ways with the UFC following four straight setbacks under the promotional banner. During that rough stretch, ‘T-Wood’ suffered losses to Vicente Luque, Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns, and Kamaru Usman respectively. Shortly after his contract had expired, Woodley signed on for a boxing match with YouTube sensation Jake Paul.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Fires ‘Very Sick’ UFC Fighter

Dana White is making some budget cuts in order to free up some spare change. Not that Dana White really needs to, but Dana White feels like it is best to shake out the fighters that just are not up to par as Dana White once expected them to be. The fighter that was recently let go wasn’t just let go with a poor paycheck, but they were also let go with poor health as well. Ben Askren Leaks ‘Troubling’ Joe Rogan Health Claim.
UFCMMAmania.com

Video: Dana White was ‘freaking out’ that Calvin Kattar might die in Max Holloway fight

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President, Dana White, was not confident that Calvin Kattar would make it out alive after a thorough beating at the hands of Max Holloway. Holloway vs. Kattar headlined UFC on ABC, which took place inside Etihad Arena at Fight Island on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E. on Sat., Jan. 16. “Blessed” lit up Kattar on the feet (watch highlights) and earned an avalanche-like unanimous decision (50-43, 50-43, 50-42). A behind-the-scenes video reveals just how gruesome the fight looked to White.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Reveals Who ‘Sabotaged’ Jon Jones

Dana White is the President of the UFC and is certainly a controversial figure in the world of MMA. Dana White was also previously accused of an ‘illegal crime’ in Las Vegas. Jon Jones is currently one of the best fighters in the history of the MMA world and has...
UFCMMAmania.com

Stipe Miocic meeting with UFC boss Dana White, wants Francis Ngannou: ‘I deserve it’

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will sit down with the promotion and see if they can hash things out. Miocic (20-4) has not competed since losing his title via second-round knockout (KO) to Francis Ngannou (16-3) at UFC 260, which took place inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sat., March 27. Miocic and the UFC have had a shaky relationship dating back to when he lost — before subsequently reclaiming — the UFC Heavyweight title to Daniel Cormier in 2018. Recently, the fighter of Croatian descent teased a move to ONE Championship.
UFCPosted by
FanSided

DWCS: Watch Carlos Vergara demolish Bruno Korea in 41 seconds (Video)

Carlos Vergara impressed UFC president Dana White with a violent first-round knockout during Week 2 of Dana White’s Contender Series. Carlos Vergara entered the octagon as a man laser-focused on potentially earning a UFC contract, and he accomplished that goal and more en route to a vicious first-round knockout over Bruno Korea during Week 2 of Dana White’s Contender Series.
UFCMMAmania.com

Jake Paul: ‘Old’ Dana White and UFC ‘don’t really know how to’ promote

Jake Paul says the hype surrounding Tyron Woodley proves when it comes to fight promotion, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White has nothing on the YouTuber-turned-boxer. Paul vs. Woodley headlines a Showtime boxing pay-per-view (PPV) — also streaming on FITE — taking place inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland,...
UFCufc.com

ZipRecruiter to Sponsor Dana White’s Contender Series & Select UFC Pay-Per-View Events

THROUGH NEW UFC PARTNERSHIP, ZIPRECRUITER STRIVES TO HELP A NEW WAVE OF JOB SEEKERS FIND THEIR NEXT GREAT OPPORTUNITY. Leading online employment marketplace ZipRecruiter today announced its new partnership with UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization. The partnership allows ZipRecruiter to share its innovative technology, which streamlines and eases the job search process, with UFC’s millions of fans. ZipRecruiter will serve as the official sponsor for events including Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) on ESPN+, select Pay-Per-Views, and other UFC live events.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Dana White casts doubt on Kevin Lee continuing to fight under the UFC banner

UFC president Dana White has cast doubt on Kevin Lee continuing to fight under the UFC banner following his latest loss inside the Octagon. Lee lost a unanimous decision to Daniel Rodriguez on the UFC Vegas 35 undercard on Saturday night. For Lee, this was his first fight back in the Octagon since losing to Charles Oliveira in March 2020. After losing to Rodriguez, Lee dropped to just 2-5 overall in his last seven fights, including a winless mark of 0-2 while competing as a welterweight. Because Lee has had such a poor record as of late, there is no guarantee that the UFC keeps him around the world’s leading MMA promotion going forward, according to White himself.

Comments / 0

Community Policy