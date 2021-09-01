Five UFC Contracts Awarded on Week 1 of Dana White’s Contender Series
Azamat Murzakanov made deliberations easy. The undefeated Russian leveled Matheus Scheffel with punches in the first round of their light heavyweight attraction on Dana White’s Contender Series on Tuesday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Murzakanov (10-0) closed the show 3:00 into Round 1. He was one of five competitors—A.J. Fletcher, Joanderson Sa de Brito, Victor Altamirano and Carlos Candelario were the others—who were awarded Ultimate Fighting Championship contracts during Week 1 of the 2021 season.www.sherdog.com
