Letters to the editor: City Council disappoints on Uni Hill; opinion compels response; try point-by-point debate; commentary damages credibility; expert, resident voices left out

Tom Mooney: CU South: City Council continues to disappoint on University Hill. Thanks to Julie Marshall for her honest response to Boulder City Councilmember Rachel Friend’s request for a retraction and an apology (“A ‘robust correction’ well not exactly, Aug. 28). I wish I had time to review the social media posts by the city councilperson that led up to Marshall’s response. I suspect this was a tempered response to provocative postings.