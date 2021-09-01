Wild Rift, CODM, Peackeeper Elite leagues postponed due to China’s new restrictions on gaming

China recently passed some new gaming laws and players are already finding loopholes in the system to exploit. According to a report from the state media outlet Xinhua (via South China Morning Post), The National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA), China's top watchdog responsible for monitoring most forms of online media, "has issued a new rule limiting the gaming time for players aged under 18 to between 8pm and 9pm only on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays." Under-age gamers will now only be allowed to play games for one hour a day and only on weekends, for a maximum of three hours a week, except on holidays. According to a government spokesperson Xinhua cited, "Many parents have said that the gaming addiction problem among teens and children has gravely affected their ability to learn and study as well as their physical and mental health, even causing a series of societal problems."