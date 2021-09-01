CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Wild Rift, CODM, Peackeeper Elite leagues postponed due to China’s new restrictions on gaming

By Wasif Ahmed
dotesports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral esports leagues have been impacted after China’s game regulators announced strict restrictions for minor gamers in the country, which restricts anyone under 18 years old from playing video games more than three hours per week. Three mobile esports leagues—the Call of Duty: Mobile Masters, Peacekeeper Elite League, and the...

dotesports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Gaming#Video Game#Cod#Rift#Codm#Peackeeper Elite#Mobile Masters China#Chinese Yuan#Esports League#The Wild Rift League#Moba#Pel#Pubg Mobile#Pmgc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
League of Legends
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
China
Related
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

China restricts online gaming for minors to one hour on weekends and holidays

Since 2005, the Chinese government has sought to eliminate gaming addiction in young children and teenagers. This goal has led to policies limiting when minors can play online, and for how long. Today, the National Press and Publication Administration (which regulates video games in China) issued their strictest ruling yet, limiting online gaming for those under 18 to just one hour, and only on weekends and legal holidays.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Riot Games announces Wild Rift Champions Korea (WCK) 2021

Riot Korea announced the region’s first Wild Rift professional tournament that is the 2021 Wild Rift Champions Korea (WCK). The tournament will be held offline and scheduled to start from 7 September to 19 September 2021. The 2021 WCK is the first Korean regional circuit competition to compete for a place in the Wild Rift International Competition. The champion team will qualify for the Wild Rift World Championship.
Video Gamesestnn.com

League of Legends: Wild Rift - How To Get Free Arcade Skins

Complete simple in-game missions to win Arcade Skins for free. League of Legends: Wild Rift is growing and becoming one of the top MOBA mobile games available in the market. Looking at the rapid growth of the game, Riot Games keeps pleasing its player base by providing new in-game content regularly. Recently, Riot Games announced a brand new in-game event, in which you can receive a skin from one of the most popular in-game skin lines, Arcade Skins, for free via Arcade event.
Video GamesSun-Journal

China restricts young people to playing video games three hours a week

China announced Monday that it is banning minors from playing video games during the school week and can only play for an hour on Fridays, weekends and holidays. The new rule comes from China’s video game regulator, the National Press and Publication Administration, which did not respond to requests for comment.
Video GamesPosted by
The Independent

China bans video games: The new rules and restrictions on playing for too long, explained

China has introduced new limits on how long under-18s can spend playing video games.The government has degreed that young people can only spend three hours per week, in a move it says is necessary to stop gaming addiction.Earlier this month, Chinese media described video games as an “opium for the mind” and “electronic drugs”, with parents saying children have been playing games for seven hours per day, with a detrimental affect on their scholastic performance.What does the ban include?The state-controlled publication Xinhua has reported that video game companies can only provide service to minors on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and public...
FIFAgamefreaks365.com

LoL Esports Manager, a new management game from Riot Games, was presented in the LPL

LoL Esports Manager is a new Riot Games game based on the a team manager simulator that will debut with the Chinese league. Riot Games used the 10th anniversary of the LoL Pro League (LPL), China’s professional League of Legends league, to announce a new project that is still under wraps. LoL Esports Manager, a new exclusive title for mobile devices that is currently in development and will provide its players the opportunity to become LoL Esports team coaches.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

League of Legends Takes Over the Subway in China

China is celebrating ten years of regional servers in League of Legends. To celebrate, one of China's subway stations has been given a completely new look. League of Legends is extremely popular both in China and around the world. In the former, the famous MOBA debuted in 2009, and in 2011 it was bought by the Chinese corporation Tencent. At that time, the official Chinese LoL servers were created. Since then, 10 years have passed, which is the perfect opportunity to celebrate. In celebration of the 10th anniversary, one of Hangzhou's subway stations was remodelled to sport a game-inspired look.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

PUBG Mobile drops first teaser for version 1.6

PUBG Mobile’s version 1.6 is expected to launch later this month, and Tencent has dropped the first teaser for it. In a tweet by PUBG Mobile’s official Twitter account, it was revealed that a “dangerous meteorite” is headed towards Erangel in patch 1.6. It seems like an alien invasion is taking over the map.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

How People Are Getting Around China's New Gaming Laws

China recently passed some new gaming laws and players are already finding loopholes in the system to exploit. According to a report from the state media outlet Xinhua (via South China Morning Post), The National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA), China's top watchdog responsible for monitoring most forms of online media, "has issued a new rule limiting the gaming time for players aged under 18 to between 8pm and 9pm only on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays." Under-age gamers will now only be allowed to play games for one hour a day and only on weekends, for a maximum of three hours a week, except on holidays. According to a government spokesperson Xinhua cited, "Many parents have said that the gaming addiction problem among teens and children has gravely affected their ability to learn and study as well as their physical and mental health, even causing a series of societal problems."

Comments / 0

Community Policy