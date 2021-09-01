CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sarasota County, FL

Venice chiropractor defends signing school mask exemption forms, as school board limits who can sign them

By Rick Adams
Mysuncoast.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Many say chiropractor Dr. Dan Busch is a hero to them, while others say he should have his license revoked. Busch signed more than 100 medical exemptions for students on Monday who wish to opt-out of wearing a mask in Sarasota County schools. Sarasota is on a growing list of school districts that are again requiring students and staff to wear masks to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

www.mysuncoast.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Venice, FL
Venice, FL
Government
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota County, FL
Government
County
Sarasota County, FL
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical School#Chiropractor#Exemptions#Face Masks#Wwsb#Abc7#The School Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy