Red Sox suffer nightmare night, lose Xander Bogaerts in ugly loss to Rays

By Steve Hewitt
Boston Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the matter of less than one hour on Tuesday, it went from bad to ugly for the Red Sox, and then to a point where their playoff hopes could be severely impacted. As the fundamentally inept Red Sox gave up six runs in a disastrous third inning at Tropicana Field, the display was so jarring to NESN broadcaster Dennis Eckersley that he couldn’t help but reveal the harsh truth as they made mistake after mistake.

