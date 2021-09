Certain games you just GOT to have. Against a Minnesota Lynx team that was down two starters, the New York Liberty came into Tuesday’s game needing to win to stay ahead of the Los Angeles Sparks and Washington Mystics. The Lynx finished with only eight players and they still wound up beating the Liberty by eight points on Tuesday night. It was the team’s fifth straight loss. That might go down as the worst, most disappointing loss of the season.