Midland, MI

Group gathers in candlelight to remembers live lost to opioids

By Kendall Keys
WNEM
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeath by overdose numbers across the US are continuing to add up. It happened to Terry Hanley's 27-year-old son, Zachary in 2013. "it's happening. It may not have to you or someone you know, but it will. Because unfortunately it's just not getting controlled like we're hoping,” said Hanley, the president of For a Better Tomorrow. “In 2020, we lost over 92,000 people to overdoses. That's a lot of people. You're talking almost 189 people a day."

