Roswell, NM

Roswell, New Mexico - Episode 3.08 - Free Your Mind - Press Release

By SpoilerTV
spoilertv.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAND THE REST WILL FOLLOW - Liz (Jeanine Mason) needs Rosa's (Amber Midthunder) help. Maria (Heather Hemmens) learns what Jones (Nathan Dean) wants from her. Meanwhile, Michael (Michael Vlamis) and Alex (Tyler Blackburn) team up to help save Max. Also starring Lily Cowles and Michael Trevino. The episode was directed by Ben Hernandez Bray and written by Ashley Charbonnet & Joel Thompson (308). Original Airdate 9/13/2021.

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Dean
Person
Jeanine Mason
Person
Michael Trevino
Person
Tyler Blackburn
Person
Michael Vlamis
Person
Lily Cowles
Person
Heather Hemmens
