Mental health resources available to Illinois farmers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WJPF) — A $500,000 federal grant will allow the Illinois Department of Agriculture to increase farmer stress-related mental health initiatives statewide. In 2019, the Farm Family Resource Initiative was established in Illinois to specifically address mental health needs of the farming and agricultural communities. The Farm Family Resource Initiative Committee consists of members from government, commodity groups, academic institutions, healthcare and industry. Led by Southern Illinois University School of Medicine, the FFRI launched a six-county pilot program to provide resources to Christian, Logan, Macon, Macoupin, Morgan and Sangamon counties through a telephone hotline connecting farmers with mental health resources and providers. This grant will allow for the expansion of the pilot program to the entire state.