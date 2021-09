A local zoo welcomes a new furry little friend. Lehigh Valley Zoo in Schnecksville has a new ringtail named Lavender. She's the half-sister of the zoo's resident ringtail Kringle. The new nocturnal raccoon-related mammal comes to the zoo from ZooAmerica. We were unable to get lavender to come out and say hello, but her half-brother Kringle was out and about.