Jackson County, MS

Flood Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-31 20:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-02 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jackson The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Warning for East Central Harrison County in southern Mississippi Jackson County in southern Mississippi * Until 900 AM CDT Wednesday. * At 942 PM CDT, Ongoing flooding was occurring due to heavy rain rain and surge. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Biloxi, Ocean Springs, Moss Point, Escatawpa, St. Martin, Gautier, D`iberville, Vancleave, Hickory Hills, Wade, Helena, Big Point, Hurley, Gulf Park Estates, Gulf Hills and Latimer.

alerts.weather.gov

