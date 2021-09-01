Flood Warning issued for Baldwin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 21:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-02 01:51:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Baldwin The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Styx River Near Elsanor affecting Baldwin County. For the Styx River...including Elsanor...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Styx River Near Elsanor. * Until early Thursday morning. * At 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 15.2 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow evening and continue falling to 4.8 feet Sunday evening. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, moderate Flood Stage. Water approaches houses on Donovan Circle in the Seminole Landing community. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, water begins to flood Donovan Circle in the Seminole Landing community.