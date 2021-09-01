Flood Warning issued for Okaloosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-03 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Okaloosa The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Shoal River Near Crestview affecting Okaloosa County. For the Shoal River...including Crestview...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Friday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Shoal River Near Crestview. * From Wednesday afternoon to early Friday morning. * At 8:15 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 6.9 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 8.4 feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Thursday evening. * Impact...At 8.5 feet, Water in yards on Sowel Road.