Flood Warning issued for Baldwin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 21:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Baldwin The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Florida Perdido River Near Barrineau Park affecting Baldwin and Escambia Counties. For the Perdido River...including Barrineau Park...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Friday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Perdido River Near Barrineau Park. * Until early Friday afternoon. * At 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 14.3 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.9 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, River begins to leave its banks at the parking lot of Adventures Perdido River. Begins to threaten several permanently parked travel trailers.