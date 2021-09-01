CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baldwin County, AL

Flood Warning issued for Baldwin by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-31 21:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Baldwin The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Florida Perdido River Near Barrineau Park affecting Baldwin and Escambia Counties. For the Perdido River...including Barrineau Park...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Friday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Perdido River Near Barrineau Park. * Until early Friday afternoon. * At 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 14.3 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.9 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, River begins to leave its banks at the parking lot of Adventures Perdido River. Begins to threaten several permanently parked travel trailers.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama State
Alabama Cars
State
Alabama State
County
Baldwin County, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Trailers#Perdido River#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy