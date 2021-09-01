Flood Warning issued for Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 10:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-04 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Escambia The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama...Florida Perdido River Near Barrineau Park affecting Baldwin and Escambia Counties. For the Perdido River...including Barrineau Park...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Saturday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Perdido River Near Barrineau Park. * Until early Saturday morning. * At 8:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 15.4 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.6 feet late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage Friday night. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, River begins to leave its banks at the parking lot of Adventures Perdido River. Begins to threaten several permanently parked travel trailers. At 17.6 feet, Water reaches the first floor of Adventures Perdido River Office Building.