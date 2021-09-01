Flash Flood Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-09 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Crook County Plains; Northern Campbell; Southern Campbell; Weston County Plains; Wyoming Black Hills RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 314, 315, 316, 317, 318, 321, 322, 323, 324, 325, 326, 327, 329, AND 332 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 314, 315, 316, 317, 318, 321, 322, 323, 324, 325, 326, 327, 329, AND 332 .An upper level ridge will bring hot temperatures to the region today and Friday. Confidence is high that relative humidities will dip into the teens. Modest confidence exists for the development of gusty southwest to northwest winds around 25 mph. The combination of low humidity and gusty winds will lead to critical fire weather conditions this afternoon and evening, and again Friday afternoon and Friday evening. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 314, 315, 316, 317, 318, 321, 322, 323, 324, 325, 326, 327, 329, AND 332 FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 314, 315, 316, 317, 318, 321, 322, 323, 324, 325, 326, 327, 329, AND 332 The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon today to 9 PM MDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 314 Northern Campbell, 315 Southern Campbell, 316 Crook County Plains, 317 Weston County Plains, 318 Wyoming Black Hills, 321 Southern Black Hills, 322 Fall River County Area, 323 Northern Foot Hills, 324 Eastern Foot Hills, 325 Custer County Plains, 326 Pine Ridge Area, 327 Butte County Area, 329 West Central Plains and 332 Badlands Area. * WINDS...West-Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.
