Flash Flood Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-31 19:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-31 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cochise FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 745 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 500 AM MST Thursday for a portion of Southeast Arizona.

alerts.weather.gov

Halifax County, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Halifax by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 10:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Halifax A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Caswell and southwestern Halifax Counties through 1145 AM EDT At 1107 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Leasburg, or 8 miles west of Roxboro, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include South Boston Turbeville Cluster Springs Leasburg Semora Alton and Hyco Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Cumberland County, NCweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Cumberland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN SAMPSON...SOUTHEASTERN HARNETT AND EASTERN CUMBERLAND COUNTIES At 554 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Godwin, or 13 miles northeast of Fayetteville, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dunn, Godwin, Erwin, Eastover, Coats, Stedman, Wade, Salemburg, Falcon and Autryville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 14:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lancaster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN GLOUCESTER...SOUTHEASTERN KING AND QUEEN...MIDDLESEX SOUTHEASTERN KING WILLIAM AND SOUTHWESTERN LANCASTER COUNTIES At 239 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Barhamsville, or near West Point, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. This severe storm will be near Shacklefords around 250 PM EDT. Glenns around 300 PM EDT. Saluda and Church View around 305 PM EDT. Urbanna around 310 PM EDT. Hartfield around 315 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Harmony Village, Grafton, Harcum, Cash, Stampers, Gressit, Mattaponi, Warner, Pinero and Pampa. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Caswell County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caswell by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 11:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Caswell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Caswell and southwestern Halifax Counties through 1145 AM EDT At 1107 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Leasburg, or 8 miles west of Roxboro, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include South Boston Turbeville Cluster Springs Leasburg Semora Alton and Hyco Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Harnett County, NCweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harnett, Sampson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 18:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Harnett; Sampson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN SAMPSON...SOUTHEASTERN HARNETT AND EASTERN CUMBERLAND COUNTIES At 554 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Godwin, or 13 miles northeast of Fayetteville, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dunn, Godwin, Erwin, Eastover, Coats, Stedman, Wade, Salemburg, Falcon and Autryville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Bay County, FLweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bay, Calhoun, Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 21:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bay; Calhoun; Gulf FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT/1 AM EDT/ TONIGHT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BAY, SOUTHWESTERN CALHOUN AND NORTHWESTERN GULF COUNTIES At 808 PM CDT /908 PM EDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the last 4 Hours. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Panama City, Callaway, Port St. Joe, Springfield, Mexico Beach, Tyndall Air Force Base, Wewahitchka, Parker, Wetappo, Overstreet, Allanton, Davis Beach, Beacon Hill, Saint Joe Beach, Honeyville, Highland View, Bay Harbor, Milltown, Bayou George and Majette. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Otsego County, NYweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Otsego by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 17:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Otsego A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN OTSEGO COUNTY At 528 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near St. Johnsville to near Canajoharie to near Cobleskill to near Richmondville, moving east at 60 mph. The strongest part of the line has shifted east of the area, but localized strong winds are still possible. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Worcester, Middlefield, Maryland, Cooperstown, Westville, Springfield, Westford, Cherry Valley, Milford and Bowerstown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Bucks County, PAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bucks by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 23:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bucks A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HUNTERDON...SOUTHWESTERN WARREN...NORTHWESTERN BUCKS AND SOUTHEASTERN NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES At 1150 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Harmony to near Pleasant Valley, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Easton, Forks, Wilson, Hellertown, Nazareth, Harmony, Oxford, Alpha, Ferndale, Belfast, Frenchtown, West Easton, Milford, Tatamy, Bloomsbury, Riegelsville, Glendon, Brass Castle, Revere and Pleasant Valley. This includes the following highways Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 70 and 76. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 10. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Morris County, NJweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Morris, Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 00:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-11 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Morris; Sussex FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHERN MORRIS AND SUSSEX COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Anne Arundel County, MDweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Anne Arundel, Prince Georges by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 03:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Anne Arundel; Prince Georges FLASH FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch for portions of DC, central Maryland and northern Virginia, including the following areas: in DC, District of Columbia. In central Maryland, Anne Arundel and Prince Georges. In northern Virginia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Eastern Loudoun, Fairfax, Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park and Western Loudoun will expire at 4 AM EDT early this morning. The Flood Watch is cancelled. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Atlantic County, NJweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 03:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Atlantic; Burlington; Cape May; Cumberland The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for Atlantic County in southern New Jersey Southern Burlington County in southern New Jersey Northern Cape May County in southern New Jersey East Central Cumberland County in southern New Jersey * Until 630 AM EDT. * At 330 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Atlantic City, Ocean City, Pleasantville, Somers Point, Northfield, Absecon, Egg Harbor City, Woodbine, Estell Manor, Port Republic, Corbin City, and English Creek. This includes the following highways Garden State Parkway between mile markers 17 and 27...and between mile markers 29 and 30...and between mile markers 32 and 50. Atlantic City Expressway between mile markers 3 and 21.
Warren County, NJweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 00:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-11 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Warren The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Warning for Warren County in northwestern New Jersey Eastern Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania * Until 830 AM EDT. * At 428 AM EDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain fell with thunderstorms Wednesday evening. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Hackettstown, Wilson, Washington, Blairstown, Nazareth, Bangor, Pen Argyl, Wind Gap, and Belvidere.
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 03:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: District of Columbia FLASH FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch for portions of DC, central Maryland and northern Virginia, including the following areas: in DC, District of Columbia. In central Maryland, Anne Arundel and Prince Georges. In northern Virginia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Eastern Loudoun, Fairfax, Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park and Western Loudoun will expire at 4 AM EDT early this morning. The Flood Watch is cancelled. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Jefferson County, FLweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Coastal Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 03:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Jefferson TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Coastal Jefferson County * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: No additional significant rainfall forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - Local Weather Conditions and Forecasts: NWS Tallahassee - https://www.weather.gov/tallahassee - Information from the Florida Division of Emergency Management - https://www.floridadisaster.org - Information from Jefferson County Emergency Management - http://www.jeffersoncountyfl.gov/p/county-departments/emergency-management
Tolland County, CTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Tolland, Windham by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 04:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 04:34:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Tolland; Windham THE TORNADO WARNING FOR CENTRAL WINDHAM AND CENTRAL TOLLAND COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
Carter County, MTweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Custer County, Northern Rosebud, Northern Treasure Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-09 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Custer County; Northern Rosebud, Northern Treasure Counties; Sioux Ranger District Custer National Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low humidities, unseasonably warm temperatures, and strong gusty winds will create erratic fire behavior for new and existing wildfires. * AFFECTED AREA: In Southeast MT Fire Zones...130...132. In Southeast MT and Northwest SD Fire Zone...133. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Northwest SD...Harding. In Southeast MT...Carter...Custer...Fallon...Rosebud...Treasure. * WIND: Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY: 10 to 15 percent. * TEMPERATURES: 85 to 95 degrees.
Hartford County, CTweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hartford, Tolland, Windham by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 03:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 04:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hartford; Tolland; Windham A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM EDT FOR WESTERN WINDHAM...CENTRAL TOLLAND AND EAST CENTRAL HARTFORD COUNTIES At 359 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Andover, or 7 miles southeast of Manchester, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Coventry around 415 AM EDT. Mansfield around 420 AM EDT. Tolland around 425 AM EDT. Willington and Ashford around 430 AM EDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Campbell County, WYweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Crook County Plains, Northern Campbell, Southern Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-09 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Crook County Plains; Northern Campbell; Southern Campbell; Weston County Plains; Wyoming Black Hills RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 314, 315, 316, 317, 318, 321, 322, 323, 324, 325, 326, 327, 329, AND 332 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 314, 315, 316, 317, 318, 321, 322, 323, 324, 325, 326, 327, 329, AND 332 .An upper level ridge will bring hot temperatures to the region today and Friday. Confidence is high that relative humidities will dip into the teens. Modest confidence exists for the development of gusty southwest to northwest winds around 25 mph. The combination of low humidity and gusty winds will lead to critical fire weather conditions this afternoon and evening, and again Friday afternoon and Friday evening. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 314, 315, 316, 317, 318, 321, 322, 323, 324, 325, 326, 327, 329, AND 332 FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 314, 315, 316, 317, 318, 321, 322, 323, 324, 325, 326, 327, 329, AND 332 The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon today to 9 PM MDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 314 Northern Campbell, 315 Southern Campbell, 316 Crook County Plains, 317 Weston County Plains, 318 Wyoming Black Hills, 321 Southern Black Hills, 322 Fall River County Area, 323 Northern Foot Hills, 324 Eastern Foot Hills, 325 Custer County Plains, 326 Pine Ridge Area, 327 Butte County Area, 329 West Central Plains and 332 Badlands Area. * WINDS...West-Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.
Environmentweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 03:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Erie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING The risk for rip currents will gradually continue to diminish.

