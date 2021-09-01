CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

Flash Flood Warning issued for Imperial by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-31 19:41:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-01 03:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Imperial The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Imperial County in southeastern California * Until 345 AM PDT Wednesday. * At 741 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in the Imperial Valley including Calexico and Holtville. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Calexico, Holtville, Mt. Signal, Gordon`s Well, Bonds Corner and Heber. This includes the following highways CA Route 86 between mile markers 1 and 2. CA Route 98 between mile markers 14 and 23. CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 42 and 51. CA Route 111 between mile markers 1 and 6. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Cumberland County, NCweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Cumberland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN SAMPSON...SOUTHEASTERN HARNETT AND EASTERN CUMBERLAND COUNTIES At 554 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Godwin, or 13 miles northeast of Fayetteville, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dunn, Godwin, Erwin, Eastover, Coats, Stedman, Wade, Salemburg, Falcon and Autryville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Cherokee County, ALweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 17:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-08 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Cherokee The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southern Cherokee County in northeastern Alabama * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 540 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have already fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Centre, Cedar Bluff, Centre Municipal Airport, Forney, Leesburg, Moshat, Tennala, Eastern Weiss Lake, Pleasant Gap, Western Weiss Lake, Ball Flat, Slackland, Coloma, Howells Crossroads, Waterhouse and Weiss Dam. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
New Castle County, DEweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 18:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: New Castle FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT THURSDAY The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of northern Delaware including the following area...New Castle. * Until 4 AM EDT Thursday. * Thunderstorms with heavy rain are forecast to move through the region this evening into the overnight period. Heavy rainfall of one to two inches may quickly lead to flooding of flood prone and other low-lying areas due to rapid runoff.
Autauga County, ALweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Autauga, Lowndes, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 14:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-08 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Autauga; Lowndes; Montgomery The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Autauga County in central Alabama Northeastern Lowndes County in south central Alabama Northwestern Montgomery County in south central Alabama * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 255 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have already fallen in portions of the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Southwestern Montgomery, Lowndesboro, Dannelly Field, Hunter, Woodcrest and Manack. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Caswell County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caswell by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 11:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Caswell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Caswell and southwestern Halifax Counties through 1145 AM EDT At 1107 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Leasburg, or 8 miles west of Roxboro, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include South Boston Turbeville Cluster Springs Leasburg Semora Alton and Hyco Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Cherokee County, ALweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 16:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-08 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Cherokee Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Cherokee County through 530 PM CDT At 425 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Eastern Weiss Lake to Slackland. Movement was south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Centre, Cedar Bluff, Centre Municipal Airport, Forney, Leesburg, Tennala, Slackland, Cherokee Rock Village, Cornwall Furnace Park, Western Weiss Lake, Eastern Weiss Lake, Moshat, Ball Flat, Pleasant Gap, Coloma, Weiss Dam, Chesnut Bay Resort, Howells Crossroads and Waterhouse. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Harnett County, NCweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harnett, Sampson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 18:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Harnett; Sampson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN SAMPSON...SOUTHEASTERN HARNETT AND EASTERN CUMBERLAND COUNTIES At 554 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Godwin, or 13 miles northeast of Fayetteville, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dunn, Godwin, Erwin, Eastover, Coats, Stedman, Wade, Salemburg, Falcon and Autryville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Echols County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Echols by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 08:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. This type of funnel cloud is harmless, but on rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. Target Area: Echols A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Suwannee, central Hamilton and southwestern Echols Counties through 1115 PM EDT At 1038 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a landspout over Suwannee Springs, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Landspouts and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Jasper, Jennings, Statenville and Suwannee Springs. LANDSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Cumberland County, NCweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cumberland, Harnett, Sampson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Cumberland; Harnett; Sampson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN SAMPSON...SOUTHEASTERN HARNETT AND EASTERN CUMBERLAND COUNTIES At 554 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Godwin, or 13 miles northeast of Fayetteville, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dunn, Godwin, Erwin, Eastover, Coats, Stedman, Wade, Salemburg, Falcon and Autryville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Atlantic County, NJweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 03:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Atlantic; Burlington; Cape May; Cumberland The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for Atlantic County in southern New Jersey Southern Burlington County in southern New Jersey Northern Cape May County in southern New Jersey East Central Cumberland County in southern New Jersey * Until 630 AM EDT. * At 330 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Atlantic City, Ocean City, Pleasantville, Somers Point, Northfield, Absecon, Egg Harbor City, Woodbine, Estell Manor, Port Republic, Corbin City, and English Creek. This includes the following highways Garden State Parkway between mile markers 17 and 27...and between mile markers 29 and 30...and between mile markers 32 and 50. Atlantic City Expressway between mile markers 3 and 21.
Bucks County, PAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bucks by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 23:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bucks A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HUNTERDON...SOUTHWESTERN WARREN...NORTHWESTERN BUCKS AND SOUTHEASTERN NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES At 1150 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Harmony to near Pleasant Valley, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Easton, Forks, Wilson, Hellertown, Nazareth, Harmony, Oxford, Alpha, Ferndale, Belfast, Frenchtown, West Easton, Milford, Tatamy, Bloomsbury, Riegelsville, Glendon, Brass Castle, Revere and Pleasant Valley. This includes the following highways Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 70 and 76. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 10. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Coffee County, GAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Coffee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 03:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Coffee The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Flood Warning for Small stream in North Central Coffee County in southeastern Georgia * Until 630 AM EDT. * At 429 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of North Central Coffee County Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.
Wakulla County, FLweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Coastal Wakulla by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 03:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Wakulla TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Saint Marks - Panacea * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: No additional significant rainfall forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - Local Weather Conditions and Forecasts: NWS Tallahassee - https://www.weather.gov/tallahassee - Information from the Florida Division of Emergency Management - https://www.floridadisaster.org - Information from Wakulla County Emergency Management - http://www.wcso.org/emergency-management
Madison County, FLweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 03:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Madison TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Madison * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - Local Weather Conditions and Forecasts: NWS Tallahassee - https://www.weather.gov/tallahassee - Information from the Florida Division of Emergency Management - https://www.floridadisaster.org
Hartford County, CTweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hartford, Tolland, Windham by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 03:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 04:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hartford; Tolland; Windham A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM EDT FOR WESTERN WINDHAM...CENTRAL TOLLAND AND EAST CENTRAL HARTFORD COUNTIES At 359 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Andover, or 7 miles southeast of Manchester, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Coventry around 415 AM EDT. Mansfield around 420 AM EDT. Tolland around 425 AM EDT. Willington and Ashford around 430 AM EDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Warren County, NJweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 00:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-11 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Warren The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Warning for Warren County in northwestern New Jersey Eastern Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania * Until 830 AM EDT. * At 428 AM EDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain fell with thunderstorms Wednesday evening. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Hackettstown, Wilson, Washington, Blairstown, Nazareth, Bangor, Pen Argyl, Wind Gap, and Belvidere.
Tolland County, CTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Tolland, Windham by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 04:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 04:34:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Tolland; Windham THE TORNADO WARNING FOR CENTRAL WINDHAM AND CENTRAL TOLLAND COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
Lehigh County, PAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lehigh, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 04:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Lehigh; Northampton The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Warning for Central Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania West Central Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania * Until 730 AM EDT. * At 426 AM EDT, local law enforcement reported road flooding across portions of Lehigh and Northampton Counties. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain fell with thunderstorms Wednesday evening. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Allentown, Bethlehem, Northampton, Nazareth, Slatington, Bath, Walnutport, Steuben, Coffeetown, Neffs, Schnecksville, and Beersville. This includes the following highways Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 45 and 55. Northeast Extension between mile markers 56 and 67.
Park County, WYweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cody Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-09 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Cody Foothills RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures...and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior with any new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In North Central WY...Fire Weather Zone 276. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In North Central WY...Park. * WIND: Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 10 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs around 90.

