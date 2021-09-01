Flash Flood Warning issued for Imperial by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-31 19:41:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-01 03:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Imperial The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Imperial County in southeastern California * Until 345 AM PDT Wednesday. * At 741 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in the Imperial Valley including Calexico and Holtville. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Calexico, Holtville, Mt. Signal, Gordon`s Well, Bonds Corner and Heber. This includes the following highways CA Route 86 between mile markers 1 and 2. CA Route 98 between mile markers 14 and 23. CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 42 and 51. CA Route 111 between mile markers 1 and 6. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLEalerts.weather.gov
