Lawsuit seeks more COVID data

Federal healthcare workers are helping with the COVID-19 caseload in Alabama and the State wants more. A fourteen member Disaster Medical Assistance Team arrived at Foley Alabama South Baldwin Regional Medical Center last Friday. The so called DMAT team includes one doctor and seven registered nurses from out-of-state. Alabama is currently ranked fourth in the nation for new COVID cases. Scott Harris is the State Health Officer for Alabama. He says that securing federal help for Alabama is difficult due to multiple crises at home and abroad. “As you can imagine, everyone in the country is asking for this kind of assistance. We also have events going on in Afghanistan, events going on in Haiti, and there are federal resources deployed related to those events as well, so there’s just not a lot of extra capacity out there right now,” Harris observed.