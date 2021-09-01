CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tallahassee, FL

Lawsuit seeks more COVID data

By Mike Vasilinda
WJHG-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Florida discontinued daily COVID reporting on June 4th because cases were falling and vaccinations were rising, but as cases now climb the state is refusing to restart daily COVID data reports. The result is a new lawsuit seeking to force the state to again...

www.wjhg.com

Comments / 5

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tallahassee, FL
Health
Tallahassee, FL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Tallahassee, FL
Government
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Tallahassee, FL
Coronavirus
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Vaccines
Local
Florida Health
Tallahassee, FL
Vaccines
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Fried
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Health Data#Lawsuit#Covid#State#Desantis Press#Cdc#Fdoh#Florida Ag
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
EducationWJHG-TV

School mask mandate ban back in effect

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - The state’s school mask mandate ban was already back in effect Friday. It was reinstated automatically when the state appealed. Now that the appeals process has begun the next battle for parents is to try and get the ruling back in place as the case is appealed.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Major Florida newspaper shreds DeSantis over governor’s Covid response

The editorial board of The Miami Herald has published a stinging rebuke of Florida governor Ron DeSantis’ latest statement regarding the Covid-19 vaccine.On Friday, Mr DeSantis referred to getting the Covid vaccine as a “personal choice”, something with which the Herald took issue in Tuesday’s editorial.“Getting the Covid vaccine is not a ‘personal choice’. It never was, really, but the onslaught of cases fueled by the Delta variant has removed any doubt,” the board writes in an editorial titled “Your ‘personal choice’ not to get COVID vaccine is putting our ‘healthcare heroes’ at risk.”“And yet that’s not what Florida’s...
Alabama Stateapr.org

Alabama seeks more federal healthcare help with COVID crush

Federal healthcare workers are helping with the COVID-19 caseload in Alabama and the State wants more. A fourteen member Disaster Medical Assistance Team arrived at Foley Alabama South Baldwin Regional Medical Center last Friday. The so called DMAT team includes one doctor and seven registered nurses from out-of-state. Alabama is currently ranked fourth in the nation for new COVID cases. Scott Harris is the State Health Officer for Alabama. He says that securing federal help for Alabama is difficult due to multiple crises at home and abroad. “As you can imagine, everyone in the country is asking for this kind of assistance. We also have events going on in Afghanistan, events going on in Haiti, and there are federal resources deployed related to those events as well, so there’s just not a lot of extra capacity out there right now,” Harris observed.
Labor Issueslegalnewsline.com

Lawsuit seeks sick leave after employees contracted COVID, were fired

BOSTON (Legal Newsline) -- Three Massachusetts women are suing a former employer for paid sick leave after allegedly not being able to return to work because they contracted COVID-19. Nora Lainez, Silvia Nunez and Betsy Ramos filed a complaint on July 24 in Sussex Superior Court against Matarazzo Brothers LLC and Anthony Aresco as owner of Matarazzo Brothers.
Florida StateClick10.com

Florida reports 901 more COVID-19 deaths, CDC data shows

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida’s death toll from COVID-19 has increased by more than 900. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Florida is now reporting 43,632 fatalities connected to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. That’s 901 more than the 42,731 cumulative deaths reported a day earlier.
Public Healthbenefitspro.com

States becoming more lax in reporting COVID data

Two state government websites in Georgia recently stopped posting updates on covid-19 cases in prisons and long-term care facilities, just as the dangerous delta variant was taking hold. Data has been disappearing recently in other states as well.
Minnesota Stateredlakenationnews.com

Lawsuit seeks statewide mask mandate for Minnesota schools

A group of parents with students in schools that have not mandated masks has sued the state of Minnesota and Gov. Tim Walz, arguing that allowing schools to operate without mask requirements puts students at risk and violates their constitutional right to an "adequate" education. The lawsuit was filed late...
Richmond, VAWRAL

McAuliffe seeks dismissal of GOP lawsuit over paperwork

RICHMOND, Va. — Democrat Terry McAuliffe asked a court to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Virginia Republicans that seeks to remove him from the ballot in this year's closely watched race for governor over an alleged paperwork error. In a filing Friday evening, attorneys for the former governor now running...
Kidsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

More children under 18 in N.J. are testing positive for COVID, data shows

As millions of unvaccinated children are preparing to head back to school, the number of COVID cases among children under age 18 in New Jersey is on the rise, according to state Health Department figures. For the week ending Aug. 14, 6.58% of children younger than 18 tested positive out...
Florida StateWJHG-TV

Reliving 9/11 in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the 9-11 terrorists attacks. It was a day that saw the State Capitol shut down and tourism crash. Florida played a central role in the ensuing investigation. Then-Governor Jeb Bush and the six Cabinet members were meeting off-site...

Comments / 0

Community Policy