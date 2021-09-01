CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stay weather alert on Wednesday

By Scott Sumner
localdvm.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight, as a warm front lifts north across the area, coverage of showers and thunderstorms will start to increase as low temperatures will be in the mid-60s to upper 70s. The bulk of Ida`s remnants; however; are expected to move through our region on Wednesday. Heavy rainfall is expected to overspread the area after midnight Tuesday with the northern and western portions of the forecast seeing a widespread 2-5 inches; and possible pockets of higher amounts. As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the area until Thursday morning. In addition to heavy rain, the Severe Storms Prediction Center has raised our severe risk, given the type of environment in place. Any storm that forms tomorrow should be capable of exhibiting characteristics that would produce multiple tornadoes and instances of damaging straight-line winds. The primetime for seeing any tornadoes would be after 2 pm and up until 7 pm before the line of storms with Ida moves out of the region.

www.localdvm.com

Clinton County, PAtherecord-online.com

Wednesday afternoon weather alert for southern Clinton County

STATE COLLEGE, PA – The National Weather Service office in State College put out a Wednesday afternoon special weather statement for a strong storm moving through parts of Centre and Clinton counties:. Avoid the subject event as per the instructions. Issued By. State College – PA, US, National Weather Service.
Centre County, PAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Centre, Southern Centre, Southern Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 09:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northern Centre; Southern Centre; Southern Clinton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Centre and southeastern Clinton Counties through 345 PM EDT At 311 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Milesburg, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lock Haven, Bellefonte, Lamar, Zion, Mill Hall, Avis, Dunnstown, Flemington, Castanea, Milesburg, Blanchard, McElhattan, Rebersburg, Madisonburg, Bald Eagle State Park, Mackeyville, Howard, Beech Creek, Loganton and Unionville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Environmentfox5atlanta.com

Wednesday Evening Weather Update

Showers and storms will be moving out this evening and drier air will invade North Georgia thru the day on Thursday. A brand new Tropical Storm has formed. Here is the latest.
Environmentlocaldvm.com

Cold front to move across area overnight, bringing rain and possibly a few scattered storms to the I270 corridor

As a cold front moves into the area overnight, we’ll have scattered rain and storms in the region. A few of the storms could be severe enough with gusty winds, small hail, and even an isolated tornado. In addition, some patchy fog could develop in shelter valleys overnight. Low temperatures are forecast to be in the 60s to low 70s around the Beltway. Thursday morning, due to the slower nature of this front, coastal areas could still see some light shower activity; otherwise, it will be mainly dry for most areas, as high temperatures hold in the mid-70s to lower 80s. Friday, and through the weekend, high pressure will be with us, bringing sunny to mostly sunny skies to the region. Heading into next week, mostly dry conditions will continue, but on Tuesday a quick-moving disturbance is forecast to slide in from the north, bringing the area a few scattered showers. In summary, after tonight’s front moves east Thursday, we stay dry until our next chance for precipitation on Tuesday. Afternoon temps will climb through the weekend into next week, getting above normal in the mid to upper 80s.
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wilkes by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 15:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Wilkes THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL WILKES COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wilkes by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 15:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Wilkes THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL WILKES COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
Echols County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Echols by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 08:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. This type of funnel cloud is harmless, but on rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. Target Area: Echols A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Suwannee, central Hamilton and southwestern Echols Counties through 1115 PM EDT At 1038 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a landspout over Suwannee Springs, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Landspouts and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Jasper, Jennings, Statenville and Suwannee Springs. LANDSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
EnvironmentWashington Post

Updated forecast: Showers and storms overnight with heavy downpours

12:25 a.m. — Severe thunderstorm watch allowed to expire but downpours likely in region overnight. The severe thunderstorm watch, which was in effect until midnight, was not extended as the storms approaching the area lost some of their punch. Even so, radar shows downpours moving into the immediate area that may continue intermittently overnight and even linger into Thursday morning.
Surry County, NCweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Surry by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 14:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Surry THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN SURRY COUNTY HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Franklin County, VAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 15:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 15:22:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL FRANKLIN COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with additional storms in the area.
Cumberland County, NCweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Cumberland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN SAMPSON...SOUTHEASTERN HARNETT AND EASTERN CUMBERLAND COUNTIES At 554 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Godwin, or 13 miles northeast of Fayetteville, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dunn, Godwin, Erwin, Eastover, Coats, Stedman, Wade, Salemburg, Falcon and Autryville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Alleghany County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga, Wilkes by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 16:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Watauga; Wilkes A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Alleghany, central Wilkes, southeastern Watauga and southeastern Ashe Counties in northwestern North Carolina through 430 PM EDT At 402 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Maple Springs, or near Wilbar, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include North Wilkesboro Laurel Springs Wilbar Deep Gap Mc Grady Glendale Springs and Mulberry. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Bucks County, PAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bucks by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 23:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bucks A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HUNTERDON...SOUTHWESTERN WARREN...NORTHWESTERN BUCKS AND SOUTHEASTERN NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES At 1150 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Harmony to near Pleasant Valley, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Easton, Forks, Wilson, Hellertown, Nazareth, Harmony, Oxford, Alpha, Ferndale, Belfast, Frenchtown, West Easton, Milford, Tatamy, Bloomsbury, Riegelsville, Glendon, Brass Castle, Revere and Pleasant Valley. This includes the following highways Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 70 and 76. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 10. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Surry County, NCweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Surry, Wilkes by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 14:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Surry; Wilkes THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SURRY AND EAST CENTRAL WILKES COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
Nantucket, MAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Nantucket by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Nantucket A Strong Thunderstorm Will Impact Nantucket Through 945 AM EDT At 848 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing gusty winds and a waterspout about 10 miles southwest of Nantucket, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Waterspouts and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous waters. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Nantucket. WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

