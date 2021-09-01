CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint James Parish, LA

St. James Parish Government updates residents on recovery efforts

brproud.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. JAMES PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – St. James Parish Government announced updates on power outages, garbage pickup, points of distribution locations, and more. Our Emergency Operations Center has been in touch with Entergy representatives today and have determined based on Entergy’s damage assessments that nearly all transmission lines feeding into the parish are damaged. All four substations that feed our parish are heavily damaged as well.

www.brproud.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paulina, LA
Local
Louisiana Industry
Saint James Parish, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
County
Saint James Parish, LA
City
Convent, LA
City
Gramercy, LA
Local
Louisiana Business
City
Vacherie, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waste Management#Power Lines#Hurricane Ida#St#Brproud#Garbage Collection#Eoc#Dotd#Mre#St James High School#Jesus Catholic Church#Pod#Parish Council Meeting#Super Stop Hwy 70 In
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy