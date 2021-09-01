St. James Parish Government updates residents on recovery efforts
ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – St. James Parish Government announced updates on power outages, garbage pickup, points of distribution locations, and more. Our Emergency Operations Center has been in touch with Entergy representatives today and have determined based on Entergy’s damage assessments that nearly all transmission lines feeding into the parish are damaged. All four substations that feed our parish are heavily damaged as well.www.brproud.com
Comments / 0