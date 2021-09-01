As I Lay Dying Guitarist Nick Hipa Confirms He’s Leaving the Band
Nick Hipa, guitarist of As I Lay Dying, comes forward to share his reason of why he left over a year ago. He also apologizes about his absence stating “real life has a way of crowding out time for things like social media, so I apologize to those of you who reached out to me for answers regarding my disassociation from As I Lay Dying and never heard back. I’ve been trying to move on peacefully in life,” according to theprp.music.mxdwn.com
