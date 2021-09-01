As I Lay Dying Guitarist Nick Hipa Confirms He’s Leaving the Band

Nick Hipa has confirmed he is officially no longer in As I Lay Dying in a new message on social media. Lambgoat broke the story last year. But now, Hipa makes it official. I am deeply appreciative for the love, care, and concern I have been messaged with over the past year while being largely absent from social activity. My days have been occupied with a motion design career, deep focus on my family, taking care of my health, and working on other creative projects. Real life has a way of crowding out time for things like social media, so I apologize to those of you who reached out to me for answers regarding my disassociation from As I Lay Dying and never heard back. I’ve been trying to move on peacefully in life.