CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

As I Lay Dying Guitarist Nick Hipa Confirms He’s Leaving the Band

By Gasmyne Cox
mxdwn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNick Hipa, guitarist of As I Lay Dying, comes forward to share his reason of why he left over a year ago. He also apologizes about his absence stating “real life has a way of crowding out time for things like social media, so I apologize to those of you who reached out to me for answers regarding my disassociation from As I Lay Dying and never heard back. I’ve been trying to move on peacefully in life,” according to theprp.

music.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Hipa
Person
Tim Lambesis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#As I Lay Dying#Guitarist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Rock MusicMetalSucks

Rage Co-founder/Guitarist Jochen Schröder Has Died

Rage co-founder/guitarist Jochen Schröder has passed away. He was only 58 years old. No cause of death has been publicly revealed. Schröder played with the German heavy metal outfit from their formation in 1982 through 1987, eventually leaving the music industry entirely. He played on the band’s first two official albums, Reign of Fear and Execution Guaranteed, and also recorded on three demos, an album and an EP with Avenger before the outfit changed their name to Rage.
MusicPosted by
Z94

Nick Hipa Confirms Exit From As I Lay Dying in Explanatory Statement

In an official statement, guitarist Nick Hipa has confirmed he has made the decision to leave As I Lay Dying, citing a desire to focus on his motion graphics career, family and health and because "the story and meaning we built our reunion upon decayed considerably over time." Hipa, on...
Musicmetalinjection

Nick Hipa Quits AS I LAY DYING: "The Story and Meaning We Built Our Reunion Upon Decayed Considerably Over Time."

Nick Hipa has confirmed he is officially no longer in As I Lay Dying in a new message on social media. Lambgoat broke the story last year. But now, Hipa makes it official. I am deeply appreciative for the love, care, and concern I have been messaged with over the past year while being largely absent from social activity. My days have been occupied with a motion design career, deep focus on my family, taking care of my health, and working on other creative projects. Real life has a way of crowding out time for things like social media, so I apologize to those of you who reached out to me for answers regarding my disassociation from As I Lay Dying and never heard back. I’ve been trying to move on peacefully in life.
Rock Musicmxdwn.com

Bad Wolves Announce October Release Date For New Album “Dear Monsters” Accuse Former Lead Singer Tommy Vext Of Abusive Behavior

American heavy metal band Bad Wolves have announced a release date for their next studio album Dear Monsters. Set to drop on October 29th, this be the band’s first album since parting with former lead singer Tommy Vext earlier this year. Daniel “DL” Laskiewicz, who is best known for his work with LGND and The Acacia Strain, was tabbed to replace Vext on this project.
Chicago, ILKerrang

Trouble singer Eric Wagner has died

Eric Wagner, singer of Chicago doom legends Trouble and The Skull, has died at the age of 62. The frontman’s passing was confirmed in a post on Facebook by his son Luke this morning (August 23), after he was admitted to hospital with COVID pneumonia last week. Eric fronted Trouble...
WorldGuitar World Magazine

Burgerkill founding guitarist Aries Tanto – aka Eben – dies aged 46

Eben – founding guitarist of Indonesian metal band Burgerkill – has died at the age of 46. News of the musician's death – whose real name was Aries Tanto – was first broken by Bandung, Indonesia's Hellprint music festival, and later confirmed by Burgerkill on Instagram. Indonesian publication Hai Grid also reported Eben's death, saying he was “shooting, then suddenly fainted”.
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Black Oak Arkansas guitarist Rickie Lee Reynolds dies aged 72

Rickie Lee Reynolds – founding guitarist of Southern rock band Black Oak Arkansas – has died at the age of 72. In a new statement on Facebook, Reynolds' daughter Amber Lee reveals that her father suffered a cardiac arrest whilst in hospital, and that medical staff were “unable to resuscitate him”.
Rock Musicmxdwn.com

The Dodos Announce New Album Grizzly Peak, Share Two New Songs

The Dodos have announced their new album Grizzly Peak, and released two songs alongside the announcement, “Annie” and “The Surface.” The new album will be their eighth studio album, due November 12 via Polyvinyl. According to BrooklynVegan, the album was written as guitarist/vocalist Meric Long began experiencing the early stages...
Rock Musicrock107.com

David Ellefson launches new post-Megadeth project, The Lucid

Former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson has formed a new band. The group is called The Lucid, and it also features Sponge vocalist Vinnie Dombroski, guitarist Drew Fortier and Fear Factory drummer Mike Heller. They'll release their self-titled debut album on October 15; you can listen to lead single "Maggot Wind," now via digital outlets.
Musicmxdwn.com

Whitechapel Announce New Official Drummer

According to Loudwire, Alex Rüdinger has been announced as the official new drummer of American deathcore band Whitechapel. Rüdinger replaces former drummer Ben Harclerode, who played with Whitechapel from 2011 through 2017. On September 3, the band took to social media to reveal the news. “Over the past few years...
Musicmxdwn.com

Rodrigo y Gabriela Give Metallica’s “The Struggle Within” An Intense Instrumental Makeover

A cover album of Metallica’s famous The Black Album titled The Metallica Blacklist Album is going to be released soon with the latest release being Rodrigo y Gabriela’s version of “The Struggle Within” receiving a very different instrumental makeover than the Metallica you may be used to. Accompanied by a video by Aaron Hymes, the duo play their instruments to the lively beat as the black, white, and gray colors swarm the screen.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Keen to Follow in Mom's Footsteps in Hollywood

Fifteen-year-old daughter Dannielynn Birkhead is in awe of her mother's success in entertainment industry and would love to enter Hollywood to follow in her footsteps. AceShowbiz - Anna Nicole Smith's daughter is interested in a career in showbusiness but is determined to be her "own person," according to her father Larry Birkhead.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Stevie Nicks reflects on health concerns as she shares bad news with fans

Stevie Nicks has been storming the charts for decades and has a legion of fans around the world. But this week, the award-winning singer shared a statement with her fans which reflected on her health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Wanting to be cautious, Stevie has made the difficult decision...
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter DannieLynn Birkhead Visits Locations That Shaped Her Late Mom's Life

DannieLynn Birkhead is retracing the life of her mother, Anna Nicole Smith, over 14 years after her death. For the first time, the late model and reality star's 14-year-old daughter is visiting her mom's hometown of Mexia, Texas, where Anna Nicole spent part of her childhood, alongside her father, Larry Birkhead. The father-daughter duo meets with one of Anna Nicole's high school friends and checks out the places she frequented before becoming famous, all as part of a new 20/20 special.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

'Spartacus' Actor Francis 'Frankie' Mossman Dead at 33 After Enduring 'So Much Pain'

As confirmed by his family members, the late Sydney-based New Zealand actor 'had been struggling with the resurfacing of old scars and trauma from high school.'. AceShowbiz - Francis "Frankie" Mossman has passed away. The actor, who was known for his role on "Spartacus: Blood and Sand", died after revealing that he endured "so much pain." He was 33 years old.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Tragic Story Of NCIS' David McCallum's Heartbreaking Loss

David McCallum is most known for starring as the lovable and quirky Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard in the CBS crime drama "NCIS." However, the 87 year old began his acting career decades earlier, and older fans may remember him as U.N.C.L.E. agent Illya Kuryakin in the original "The Man from U.N.C.L.E." television series, which aired from 1964 to 1968, per IMDb. The veteran actor has enjoyed a long and successful career in the show business, and even went on to pen his own book in 2016: the twisted thriller, "Once a Crooked Man."

Comments / 0

Community Policy