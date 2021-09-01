CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LightWork Time and Attendance Now Integrates with Acumatica Payroll

Stamford Advocate
 8 days ago

DELAND, Fla. (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. LightWork® Software announces its employee Time collection solution now integrates with Acumatica Payroll. LightWork partnered with leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) software provider, Acumatica, to offer a dynamic solution to enhance the functionality of its payroll module. LightWork turns the overwhelming task of managing employees into an indispensable business strategy with dynamic human resources management software tools. LightWork Time include analytics providing stakeholders valuable intelligence for decision.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

