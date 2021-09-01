CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Recap: Becca Kufrin and Kendall Long Arrive to Shake Up the Couples

By Erin Crabtree
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 8 days ago
Shutterstock (2)

Shocking exits! Surprising arrivals! New faces joined the cast and a seemingly solid couple broke up during the Tuesday, August 31, episode of Bachelor in Paradise.

Ahead of the rose ceremony, Thomas Jacobs and Aaron Clancy continued their fight on the beach, with Thomas telling his foe that he was glad he made out with Tammy Ly. She then pulled aside Aaron to explain that she was trying to figure out her feelings, but he felt her behavior was “irredeemable,” so they called it quits. While Tammy decided to pursue Thomas, Aaron worried he would be eliminated.

Chasen Nick later tried to one-up Karl Smith by giving Deandra Kanu a necklace. The move seemed to work since she subsequently returned the bracelet Karl gifted her and told him to offer it to someone whom he was connecting with mutually. Karl confronted Chasen about the copycat gesture, as Deandra wondered whether Chasen was being genuine.

Amid all the drama, Tre Cooper realized that Tahzjuan Hawkins was not The One for him, so he decided to leave and let her focus on her journey. However, she believed there were no other options for her, so she departed too.

As the contestants awaited the rose ceremony, guest host Lance Bass left them with one final surprise before exiting the beach — Becca Kufrin arrived with a rose, becoming the only former lead to ever compete on the show. She hit it off with Aaron, who admitted to having a crush on her.

Deandra threw a curveball at the rose ceremony, deciding to keep Ivan Hall around because she thought he deserved to find love. Becca gave her rose to Aaron, Mari Pepin offered hers to James Bonsall and Chasen, Karl and Connor Brennan were sent home.

The next day, Tia Booth showed up with a date card. Kenny Braasch was her type and wanted to go out with her. Although Demi Burnett hoped he would turn Tia down, he didn’t, and Mari told Demi it was “payback” for the way she betrayed her with Kenny. Tia and Kenny kissed during their date after playing volleyball on a nude beach, and he said he wanted to keep getting to know her.

Meanwhile, Abigail Heringer feared that she and Noah Erb would be better off as friends because they were not as passionate as the other couples. She voiced her concerns to him, asking if they were delaying an inevitable split. Noah needed time to think and told the cameras that he planned to pull away from Abigail after being blindsided by the conversation.

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt, for their part, were in a good place before the arrival of his ex Kendall Long. Kendall wasn’t ready to completely let go of Joe and didn’t know if either of them had stopped loving each other. She confessed that she missed him and hoped he wasn’t already with someone else. Kendall immediately set her sights on Joe when she came in and pulled him aside to talk one-on-one.

Scroll through the gallery below to see where the couples stand after the fifth episode:

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

