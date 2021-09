New England is home to an unimaginable number of beautiful and unique Airbnb properties, but this one may just take the cake for the best place to stay during the fall months. The Pondhouse is a glamping getaway set up in the boonies of Western Massachusetts. As one might assume from its name, the Pondhouse is a cabin set up next to a pond in Ashfield, where guests don't have access to WiFi or cell service.